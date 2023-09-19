Canucks trade Tanner Pearson to Montreal Canadiens

Tanner Pearson’s time with the Vancouver Canucks has come to an end.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin has sent the 31-year-old winger and a third-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for backup goalie Casey DeSmith.

The move is a salary dump by the Canucks, who were “aggressively” looking to clear cap space, according to a report yesterday.

Pearson is coming off a nightmare season that saw him undergo multiple surgeries following a hand injury in November.

“I’m just trying to get my hand back,” Pearson said last April. “I’m just trying to go home and be a dad and be with my kids and be able to play at the moment. So yeah, it sucks.”

The veteran forward has one year left on a contract that carries a $3.25 million cap hit. He has 590 games of NHL experience and won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.

DeSmith, 32, gives the Canucks an established veteran backup goalie to Thatcher Demko. The Rochester, New Hampshire native has one year left remaining on a contract that carries a $1.8 million cap hit.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Penguins in 2017, DeSmith is a goalie the current Canucks management team is familiar with. He has appeared in 134 career NHL games, posting a .912 save percentage. DeSmith played a career-high 38 games in Pittsburgh last season, posting a 15-16-4 record with a .905 save percentage.

DeSmith was one of the many pieces involved in the three-team Erik Karlsson trade, moving from Pittsburgh to Montreal. The Canadiens already had two goaltenders in place, and thus looked to move him before the season began.