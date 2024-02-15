"He deserves a look": Tocchet says Bains could get Canucks call up soon

The Vancouver Canucks have been reaping the benefits of having their AHL affiliate just a short drive away.

The team has been calling up strong minor league performers and having them skate with the NHL squad. The latest example is Jett Woo who has yet to play in an NHL game but is currently practicing with the team.

It sounds like the Abbotsford Canucks’ leading scorer Arshdeep Bains could be next.

“We might give Bains a chance to come up,” Rick Tocchet said unprompted this morning after the pre-game skate. “Whether he plays or not, I think he deserves a look.”

The BC native has 39 points in 42 AHL games so far this year, 12 more than any of his teammates. He was recently named an AHL All-Star and took home the MVP trophy for good measure.

Bains is tied for 12th in points among all AHL skaters. His strong play has many wondering when he would get his chance in the NHL.

It’s clear that his impressive achievements are not going unnoticed by the coaching staff and management — and he may soon be rewarded with a call-up.

A chance to participate in practice and skate with NHL players would go a long way in the 23-year-old’s development.

“I think the minor league guys coming up here who have a chance to skate with the pace, then they go down there and they get a taste,” finished the head coach. “I think it’s a great way to develop players.”

It sure sounds like Bains will get a taste of NHL life soon, even if it doesn’t result in his first career game. The 23-year-old would get a chance to test his skills against some of the best players in the world and go through full practices led by the Canucks’ star-studded coaching staff.