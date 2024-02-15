"One of the funniest guys": Canucks' Blueger loves ex-teammate Kessel

Vancouver Canucks forward Teddy Blueger could soon be reunited with a former teammate.

The Latvian-born centre has twice before played with Phil Kessel, the free-agent forward who recently skated in Abbotsford and seems likely to join the Canucks soon.

The two played together on the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018-19 season and also won a Stanley Cup last year with the Vegas Golden Knights.

When asked what he remembers about playing with one of the NHL’s biggest characters, Blueger had nothing but good things to say.

“I love Phil. He’s one of my favourite teammates ever. One of the funniest guys. Obviously a great player, everyone knows what he can do on the ice,” the centre told Daily Hive this morning.

“He’s a great character to have in the room and I think he was a big part of that camaraderie bringing guys together last year in Vegas. I mean he’s an awesome guy, awesome player.”

For Blueger, who has experienced a lot of team success at the highest level, the impact of that camaraderie is crucial. The 29-year-old sees a link between all of the strong teams that he’s been a part of thus far in his NHL career, including the current iteration of the Canucks.

“As far as having a good team, I think the guys need to get along well and be a close-knit group. I think that’s important,” explained the Blueger. “The personalities on each team could be different but I think that’s a commonality that you need.”

While Kessel skating in Abbotsford means he’s one step closer to an NHL return, it could still be quite a long time before we see him with the Canucks. The forward hasn’t played since April of last season and will need time to get his conditioning up to speed.

“He’s going to have to go down there for a while, see where he’s at. He’s been out for about ten months. There’s probably a lot of work to do, we’ll see,” said head coach Rick Tocchet this morning to the media. “It’s a free look, why not?”

Kessel has won three Stanley Cups and brings a wealth of experience to the table. For a team with a relatively inexperienced core, the veteran could be a huge addition, both on and off the ice.