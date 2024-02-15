SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks will have new-look third line after Dakota Joshua injured in fight

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Feb 15 2024, 7:29 pm
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks’ third line will be broken up tonight, but not by choice.

Dakota Joshua is injured, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed after practice this morning. He’ll miss tonight’s home game against the Detroit Red Wings.

It appears that Joshua was injured in a third-period fight in Chicago with Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle. Joshua was sticking up for linemate Conor Garland, who was hit moments earlier.

“I owe Dak a dinner tonight. That’s unbelievable right there,” said Garland after Tuesday’s game. “Shows how tight this team is and the character we have in the room. We’ve got a good group in there.”

Ilya Mikheyev took Joshua’s spot on the third line at the morning skate, alongside Garland and centre Teddy Blueger. Nils Åman, who was a healthy scratch against the Blackhawks, projects to return to the lineup on the fourth line.

Nils Höglander filled Joshua’s spot on the power play at practice. The 23-year-old Swede has 17 goals this season but has been rarely used on the man advantage. It’s a good opportunity to contribute more offensively for Höglander, who is also skating on an all-Swedish line with Elias Pettersson and Elias Lindholm.

