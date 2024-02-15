Canucks will have new-look third line after Dakota Joshua injured in fight

The Vancouver Canucks’ third line will be broken up tonight, but not by choice.

Dakota Joshua is injured, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed after practice this morning. He’ll miss tonight’s home game against the Detroit Red Wings.

“He’s getting evaluated as we speak. We won’t have him for tonight.” Rick Tocchet on Dakota Joshua today. Says he thinks it’s a result of the fight.#Canucks — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) February 15, 2024

It appears that Joshua was injured in a third-period fight in Chicago with Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle. Joshua was sticking up for linemate Conor Garland, who was hit moments earlier.

“I owe Dak a dinner tonight. That’s unbelievable right there,” said Garland after Tuesday’s game. “Shows how tight this team is and the character we have in the room. We’ve got a good group in there.”

Dakota Joshua completes the Gordie Howe hat trick with a spirited bout against MacKenzie Entwistle#Canucks | #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/vpMrw1GyTg — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 14, 2024

Ilya Mikheyev took Joshua’s spot on the third line at the morning skate, alongside Garland and centre Teddy Blueger. Nils Åman, who was a healthy scratch against the Blackhawks, projects to return to the lineup on the fourth line.

Nils Höglander filled Joshua’s spot on the power play at practice. The 23-year-old Swede has 17 goals this season but has been rarely used on the man advantage. It’s a good opportunity to contribute more offensively for Höglander, who is also skating on an all-Swedish line with Elias Pettersson and Elias Lindholm.