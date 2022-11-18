Good news: Kids' dental benefit program and $500 renter top-up become law

The national dental and rental benefits Canadians have been waiting for have finally become law, and could help millions of families.

In a senate meeting on Thursday, Bill C-31 was legislated. This means families will be able to afford dental healthcare for children under 12 under federal coverage and stay afloat with a rental top-up as a recession looms over the country.

Beginning December 1, eligible kids under the age of 12 will be able to access the dental care they require through the Canada Dental Benefit. In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the Canadian government will be providing parents up to $1,300 per child under 12 for dental care services over the next two years.

“We’re helping nearly two million renters make ends meet with a one-time $500 top-up,” he said. “Our legislation to deliver this support just received Royal Assent.”

“We’re all smiles over here,” tweeted Federal Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos.

We’re all smiles over here 😁 Bill C-31 received Royal Assent! Starting December 1st, eligible children under 12 can access the dental care they need through the interim Canada Dental Benefit. Stay tuned for more details on eligibility and where to apply 🦷. pic.twitter.com/RzCyvAemJW — Jean-Yves Duclos (@jyduclos) November 18, 2022

The NDP signed a confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals back in March this year. It entailed that the New Democrats would help keep Trudeau’s Liberal government in power until 2025 if certain conditions were met.

One of these conditions was the provision of a dental care program and Pharmacare for all Canadians. In August, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh declared that he will end the deal with the Liberals if the NDP’s end of the conditions are not met.

“As promised earlier this year, we’re moving forward on dental care,” the PM revealed in a news conference on September 13.

“This is the first step outlined in the supply-and-confidence agreement to develop a national dental care program. We aim to have that program started for those under 18, persons with disabilities, and seniors by the end of 2023, with the full program completed by 2025.”

It’s official: We’re providing parents up to $1,300 – per child under 12 – for dental care services over the next 2 years, and we’re helping nearly 2 million renters make ends meet with a one-time $500 top-up. Our legislation to deliver this support just received Royal Assent. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 18, 2022

Children under 12 whose families have a yearly income of under $90,000 will be able to receive treatment under the benefit. As for the Canada Housing Benefit top-up, it’ll be a single tax-free $500 payment and is estimated to assist 1.8 million low-income renters.