Demko "improved immensely" and could return to Canucks net very soon

Thatcher Demko is getting closer.

But will it be in time?

The Vancouver Canucks have been without their All-Star goaltender since the first game of the playoffs, when Demko injured his knee against the Nashville Predators.

Early reports suggested that Demko could return late in the second round, if the Canucks made it that far.

Well, they have, and here we are.

Game 5 is set for Thursday at Rogers Arena, and with the series tied 2-2 against the Edmonton Oilers, we are assured of having a Game 6 on Saturday.

Head coach Rick Tocchet was asked this morning if Demko could be an option for Game 6 or Game 7. You’re never going to get a straight answer about injuries in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the Canucks coach did provide some reason for hope.

“I don’t know if I want to go that far,” Tocchet said, choosing not to give a timeline to the reporters on hand at Rogers Arena. “All I know, he’s improved immensely [in] the last 72 hours. I can give you that… The last 2-3 days, he’s made some strides. Big strides.”

CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal is standing by his report that Demko could be a possibility for Game 6 or Game 7.

Hearing Demko making big strides, lets see where he is in 2-3 days. I have been saying saying game 6-7 a possibility for a while. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) May 15, 2024

Demko hasn’t joined the main practice group yet, but he took shots for a third consecutive day, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. The NHL insider added that there’s no “urgency” for Game 5, but Tocchet could have a choice to make.

#Canucks update: Today marked third consecutive day Thatcher Demko took shots. He hasn’t been participant in practice yet and hasn’t quite ramped it up to 100%. No real urgency for Game 5, I don’t believe, but Rick Tocchet could have a fascinating choice. Silovs has been solid. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 15, 2024

Arturs Silovs, who has been between the pipes for the Canucks ever since Game 4 of the Nashville series, has helped reduce the urge to rush Demko back. The 23-year-old rookie has a .907 save percentage in seven starts, which ranks fourth among NHL goalies in the playoffs (minimum five starts).

But while Silovs hasn’t been a problem, when healthy, Demko gives the Canucks the best chance to win. The question is, how healthy can he be by Saturday?