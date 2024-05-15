Miller texted Canucks coach Tocchet to say "sorry" after Game 4



Is it too late now to say sorry?

Those are lyrics to a Justin Bieber song, but they could also be what J.T. Miller said in a text message to Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet this morning.

Tocchet told reporters that Miller texted him today, apologizing for his performance in Game 4. Miller was upset following last night’s loss and shouldered the blame for his defensive zone coverage on the winning goal when he met with the media post-game.

“J.T. Miller texted me today. You know, ‘sorry I had a bad [game],'” Tocchet told reporters at Rogers Arena today. “This guy’s been unreal for me. You know? One play or two plays doesn’t define him. Who cares about that? That game’s over. He’s been a monster for us. He’ll be a monster for us next game.

“That’s the way we work around here.”

That kind of accountability resonates with Canucks fans, who were touched hearing about the news on social media.

That's accountability — Puzzle Guys (@balloonsoup) May 15, 2024

Can't love this enough — Jen (@N8tiveJen) May 15, 2024

Last guy I'm worried about to bounce back for game 5 — TheDailyCanuck (@CanuckDaily) May 15, 2024

That settles it, we need to make him an honorary Canadian. — Sean Bowie (@Sean_B_taketwo) May 15, 2024

Tocchet brought up the text to illustrate the mentality of his team.

“We’ve come together as a group knowing that this team has always bounced back all year,” Tocchet said. “We might have a couple or two to three games not playing [well], but we show up. It’s the same mantra…

“They’re a close-knit team and they want to know the information and they want to know if they’re playing good or playing bad. And it’s an honest group.”