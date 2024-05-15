

Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our five locations.

The Vancouver Canucks experienced a roller coaster of emotions in a Game 4 loss against the Edmonton Oilers.

The club fought back from being down two goals in the third period to tie it with just over a minute left. The game didn’t even make it to overtime as Evan Bouchard scored shortly after.

EVAN FREAKING BOUCHARD OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/MyRuyHIqs4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 15, 2024

Canucks forward J.T. Miller, who was on the ice for the game-winning goal, took full responsibility. He was visibly distraught as he spoke to the media postgame.

“I’ve got to find the shooting lane there, so that’s on me,” he started.

“I was in the wrong spot in the D-zone and I didn’t block the shot. Breakdown and it ended up in the net.”

The 31-year-old forward has stepped into a major leadership role for the team this season. While at times in the past he was a controversial figure in Vancouver, he’s grown into one of the most mature voices in the room.

That was evident again last night as he held himself accountable for the results.

“I’m pretty upset with myself at the moment. It’s a pretty big play at the end of the game there,” continued Miller last night. “That pass should have never got to Bouchard and it certainly shouldn’t get past me. Arty can’t see anything.”

You could tell that J.T. Miller really felt this loss. He took a lot of responsibility postgame and was visibly dejected. "I'm pretty upset with myself at the moment, that was a pretty big play at the end of the game." #Canucks pic.twitter.com/rOyUue56Ie — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) May 15, 2024

Miller shouldn’t be too hard on himself as he has been one of the best Canucks throughout these playoffs. He has 11 points in 10 games — the second-best mark on the team — and has been one of a few players who have consistently created scoring chances.

Rick Tocchet had an honest assessment of his team last night as he called out “passengers” who aren’t contributing enough. Miller can rest easy knowing he’s not on that list as he’s one of the few Canucks willing to drag the team into the fire on a night-after-night basis.

The second-round series is now a best-of-three, which starts in Vancouver tomorrow. The puck will drop at 7 pm PT as the two teams fight it out.