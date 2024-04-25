Demko could return to Canucks crease if they make second round: report



How injured is Thatcher Demko? We know the Vancouver Canucks goaltender won’t return in their first-round series against the Nashville Predators.

Rick Tocchet’s “week-to-week” timeline for Demko effectively confirmed that.

But what about Round 2?

The last time the Canucks gave a “week-to-week” timeline for Demko, he missed five weeks due to injury. Given this is reportedly a new injury, but to the same knee he hurt in March, it didn’t leave much room for optimism. A five-week injury would mean Demko’s season is over unless the Canucks make it to the Western Conference Final without him.

But maybe, just maybe, there’s a glimmer of hope.

He may be week to week but Thatcher Demko did travel with the #canucks to Nashville. — Dan Murphy (@sportsnetmurph) April 25, 2024

Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy reported this morning that Demko travelled with the team to Nashville. Rick Dhaliwal adds that it’s possible Demko could return late in Round 2, if they make it that far.

“The fact that Demko can travel and walk is a very positive sign… A lot of this is still wait and see,” Dhaliwal said on today’s edition of Donnie and Dhali on CHEK. “He won’t play in the Nashville series, but if they get to Round 2… some feel he can play late in Round 2.”

"If they get to round 2 Don, some feel he can play late in round 2.."@DhaliwalSports with the latest on Thatcher Demko's health and possible timeline to return earlier.https://t.co/h4e2SKM7eJ pic.twitter.com/tNuZYT8LZJ — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) April 25, 2024

The Canucks will march on without their All-Star goalie, turning to veteran Casey DeSmith again in Game 3. Tocchet confirmed that news on Wednesday when asked by Noah Strang, who is in Nashville to cover the next two games for Daily Hive.

Rick Tocchet says that Casey DeSmith will start Game 3 for the Vancouver #Canucks — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) April 24, 2024

Arturs Silovs, who appeared in four NHL games down the stretch for the Canucks, will back him up. The 6-foot-4 Latvian netminder had a 3-0-1 record in four starts, but posted a .881 save percentage.