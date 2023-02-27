Demko finally back in Canucks lineup tonight after three-month injury

At long last, Thatcher Demko is back.

The Vancouver Canucks announced that Demko has been activated from injured reserve, meaning he’ll suit up in Dallas tonight. It’ll be the first time the 27-year-old goalie sees NHL ice in nearly three months.

GM Patrik Allvin announced today that G Thatcher Demko has been activated from injured reserve and G Arturs Silovs has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 27, 2023

Arturs Silovs, the 21-year-old netminder who has played well with a .908 save percentage in four starts with Vancouver, has been sent to Abbotsford to make room for Demko.

Demko hasn’t played since suffering a non-contact injury on December 1. He collapsed to the ice after trying to make a save and didn’t put any weight on his right leg as he exited the ice.

Demko’s injury kept him out much longer than first predicted. GM Patrik Allvin announced on December 3 that Demko had a “lower body injury” that would keep him out approximately six weeks. It ended up being more than double that amount of time.

Demko began skating again on January 3, but reportedly suffered a setback on February 16.

The Canucks’ No. 1 goalie will share the net with Collin Delia for the time being. Former backup Spencer Martin has played six games in Abbotsford since the Canucks sent him back to the AHL on February 13. He has an .895 save percentage in six games with Abbotsford.