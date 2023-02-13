Canucks' Martin available for free after team places goalie on waivers

The Vancouver Canucks are rolling the dice with goaltender Spencer Martin, potentially signaling the end of the road for his time with the organization.

On Monday, the team placed the 28-year-old Martin on waivers, allowing any of the other 31 teams in the NHL to put in a claim for him.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was among those with the news.

Spencer Martin (VAN) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 13, 2023

Martin has had an up-and-down tenure with the Canucks during a tumultuous time in the team’s history, after originally being acquired in 2021 from a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Martin is 14-15-4 in 35 games with a goals-against average of 3.56 and a save percentage of .887 for the Canucks in his career.

After a strong first-year showing in Vancouver where he went 3-0-3 in six starts, Martin has an 11-15-1 record in 29 games with a goals-against average of 3.99 and a save percentage of .871 for the Canucks this season. He has lost each of his last ten appearances in regulation, having last won a game on December 27.

Martin was originally selected in the third round at 63rd overall by the Colorado Avalanche back in 2013.

The Canucks are still awaiting the return of Thatcher Demko from his injury, who has been out since December 1. But placing Martin on waivers is likely a sign that Demko is nearing being game ready, as he returned to practice last week.

Collin Delia will get the start for Vancouver on Monday night against the Detroit Red Wings, while Martin’s fate will be announced shortly after 11 am PT/ 2 am ET on Tuesday.