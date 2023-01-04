Demko nearing a return from injury for Canucks

If the Vancouver Canucks are going to challenge for a playoff spot this season, Thatcher Demko will likely be a big reason why.

And there’s still time for that to happen.

Demko has had a dreadful season to date, with a 3-10-2 record and .883 save percentage before being knocked out of the lineup with an injury on December 1.

Canucks backup Spencer Martin actually has a winning record in his 19 starts this season, posting an 11-6-1 record, but has just a .886 save percentage. He has posted five wins in 10 starts since Demko was injured.

But given what Demko accomplished last year, he represents hope for a Canucks team that has a high-octane offence paired with a leaky defence. Demko covered up a lot of mistakes last year. Can he do the same in the second half of this season?

#Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko received a third-place vote for the Vezina Trophy. Jacob Markstrom finished second. pic.twitter.com/toUS2zkj5n — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 21, 2022

Well, maybe.

Demko needs to get healthy first, but Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau offered some good news in that regard.

The 27-year-old netminder skated this morning, albeit without equipment.

“[Demko] skated this morning, so that was really good,” Boudreau said. “No equipment or nothing. He skated this morning and he felt pretty good. He’s hoping to at least put the equipment on, hoping before this week is out.”

Boudreau also had good news on Tanner Pearson, who underwent hand surgery and has been out since November 9. The 30-year-old left winger is skating and shooting pucks again, Boudreau said.

“[Pearson is] getting closer. We’re hoping that both of them can make the road trip with us. That would be a big boost if that could happen.”

Injured players typically don’t travel with the team unless they’re able to practice with their teammates, which is an indication that they’re close to returning to the lineup.

The Canucks begin a five-game road trip on Sunday, beginning in Winnipeg. It’ll be a stiff test for this group, as it also includes stops in Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, and Florida before wrapping up on January 15 in Carolina.