Demko hurt, leaves Canucks game with serious-looking injury

Thatcher Demko left tonight’s Vancouver Canucks game with an apparent right leg injury, and it looked serious.

Demko was hurt on Florida’s third goal of the first period, though it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what caused the injury. The Canucks goaltender made three saves and was bumped by Patric Hornqvist prior to Ryan Lomberg’s goal.

Demko didn’t put any weight on his right leg as he exited the ice, needing a lot of help from trainers to get to the dressing room. The Canucks have announced that he will not return to the game.

Thatcher Demko hurts his leg badly on the Panthers third goal and had to be helped off the ice back to the bench. Crushing blow for both him and the #Canucks. pic.twitter.com/PFB2bVQDlB — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) December 2, 2022

Demko injured, needs help getting off the ice. Looks serious. pic.twitter.com/mc6IajJe6A — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) December 2, 2022

Spencer Martin has replaced Demko in goal, and an emergency backup goalie will presumably be getting ready for the Canucks with two periods left in the game.

Roberto Luongo is in the building tonight… Just saying.

Assuming Demko misses games, the Canucks will need to call up a goalie from the AHL. Arturs Silovs (11 games) and Collin Delia (8) have split time in net for the Abbotsford Canucks this season.

More to come…