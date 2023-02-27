SportsHockeyCanucksMaple Leafs

Kerfoot coming home? There's "smoke" on possible Canucks-Leafs trade: report

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Feb 27 2023, 7:31 pm
Kerfoot coming home? There's "smoke" on possible Canucks-Leafs trade: report
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks have been linked to Alex Kerfoot, which could result in a trade this week with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that there has been “smoke” concerning Kerfoot and the Canucks.

Kerfoot, 28, is having a down year with the Maple Leafs this season, scoring just 26 points (7-19-26) in 60 games. The West Vancouver native is a pending unrestricted free agent and would be a salary dump by the Leafs, who are looking to load up for a Stanley Cup run.

Toronto picked up two players, defenceman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty, in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks earlier today — despite being tight against the salary cap. The Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division, but will likely have their hands full with a difficult first-round matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canucks, who now have money to spend given they have multiple players on long-term injured reserve, could take on Kerfoot, provided he comes with a draft pick or another asset. Earlier in the day, the Canucks announced that centre J.T. Miller has a “lower body” injury, and is considered “week to week.”

Luke Schenn is currently being held out of the Canucks’ lineup as he awaits a trade. The Leafs have been one of the teams linked to the veteran defenceman in recent weeks.

Kerfoot is just one year removed from posting a career-high 51 points (13-38-51). He has 213 points in 420 career NHL games with Toronto and Colorado.

The NHL trade deadline is set for Friday at 3 pm ET/noon PT.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.