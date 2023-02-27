Kerfoot coming home? There's "smoke" on possible Canucks-Leafs trade: report

The Vancouver Canucks have been linked to Alex Kerfoot, which could result in a trade this week with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that there has been “smoke” concerning Kerfoot and the Canucks.

Connecting dots on #Leafs cap after McCabe/Lafferty trade: 1. Either Toronto is not planning to activate Matt Murray until the playoffs.

2. Or Toronto is now moving one of Kerfoot / Engvall / Holl before the deadline. Seems to be some smoke recently with Kerfoot and #Canucks. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 27, 2023

Kerfoot, 28, is having a down year with the Maple Leafs this season, scoring just 26 points (7-19-26) in 60 games. The West Vancouver native is a pending unrestricted free agent and would be a salary dump by the Leafs, who are looking to load up for a Stanley Cup run.

Toronto picked up two players, defenceman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty, in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks earlier today — despite being tight against the salary cap. The Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division, but will likely have their hands full with a difficult first-round matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canucks, who now have money to spend given they have multiple players on long-term injured reserve, could take on Kerfoot, provided he comes with a draft pick or another asset. Earlier in the day, the Canucks announced that centre J.T. Miller has a “lower body” injury, and is considered “week to week.”

Luke Schenn is currently being held out of the Canucks’ lineup as he awaits a trade. The Leafs have been one of the teams linked to the veteran defenceman in recent weeks.

Kerfoot is just one year removed from posting a career-high 51 points (13-38-51). He has 213 points in 420 career NHL games with Toronto and Colorado.

The NHL trade deadline is set for Friday at 3 pm ET/noon PT.