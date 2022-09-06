When the Delta Hotel invited me for a two-night stay earlier this summer, it felt like divine intervention. Vancouver was in the midst of a relentless heatwave and like many of us living in the city, I don’t have AC.

Tired of waking up in the middle of the night in a puddle of sweat, I packed my bags and headed to the Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites.

Here’s everything I loved about my stay and why I think you’ll enjoy yours too.

The Staff: Rediscovering the lost art of hospitality

When I entered the hotel, I was warmly greeted by a debonair young man named Devashish at the front desk. “Welcome to the Delta, how may I be of assistance?” asked Devashish, in a friendly manner. I instantly felt at ease.

During check-in, Devashish answered all of my questions and offered a few suggestions for making the most of my stay. He helped me register my parking pass, provided clear instructions for using the parking garage, and even offered some freshly baked treats to enjoy in my room. Truly excellent service.

As I walked to the elevator with hotel key cards in hand, I couldn’t help but compare the check-in experience at Delta to previous experiences on Airbnb. For starters, I didn’t have to go on a scavenger hunt to find a key. I was also reminded of how nice it feels to be welcomed and received with a smile and not just a text or emoji.

Having worked in customer service for many years myself, I have a lot of appreciation for those who do it well. All of my staff interactions at The Delta Suites by Marriott, from the front desk to the concierge, were enveloped by friendliness. If there was one thing that stood out to me the most during my stay, it was the people.

The Eats: Happy Hour at Stock & Supply

After checking in, I made my way to Stock & Supply, the hotel’s bar and restaurant. Best. Decision. Ever.

Upon arrival, I was welcomed by an attentive server. Raven introduced himself, asked where I’m visiting from, and offered cocktail suggestions. He also highlighted the restaurant’s focus on local and sustainable ingredients, which was greatly appreciated. Like Devashish, and all of the other Delta staff, Raven was hospitable and kind-hearted.

After reading through the menu, I ordered the Poutine Croquette (think cheese-stuffed tater tots meets gravy), a scotch egg, chicken wings, and a Mezze Board. The latter was a Mediterranean spread featuring a cornucopia of fresh and pickled vegetables, red pepper hummus, olives, and grilled naan — perfect for sharing!

The attention to detail, quality of ingredients, and service were all exceptional. At the end of our meal, Raven surprised us with a mason strawberry shortcake — a very thoughtful and sweet gesture. I’m getting hungry just thinking about it again.

The Suite: Productivity in Comfort

You can’t spell “workcation” without “work.” Thankfully, the spacious suite had everything I needed to get the job done

The desk’s built-in plugs and USB chargers meant I could connect multiple devices with ease, while the size of the desk allowed me to work comfortably on my laptop and not have to worry about spilling my coffee (more about coffee in a second).

The office chair was solid and with the press of a lever, I was able to find the perfect height for my setup.

The WiFi in the room was lightning fast with download speeds hovering around 124 mb/s. Needless to say, working from my suite was a breeze, which is always appreciated on a hot summer’s day

The Views

What else did I love about the suite? The #views!

Inspiration isn’t too hard to find when you’re overlooking Vancouver’s picturesque North Shore. Watching the sunrise across the ocean on my second day was definitely one of the many highlights.

The Coffee Shops

One of the best things about the Delta is its proximity to Vancouver’s historic Gastown neighbourhood. For those of you who don’t know, Gastown is a coffee lover’s paradise.

Some of Vancouver’s best coffee shops are situated in Gastown, including Revolver, Nemesis, Timbertrain, and Milano’s.

Each one of these cafes is a short walk from the Delta, which means you’re steps away from some of the best coffee shops on the West Coast. And you better believe I treated myself to some delicious cups during my stay.

Overall, The Delta Suites by Marriott was the perfect place for a summer workcation in Vancouver. The hotel’s proximity to Gastown — not to mention, public transportation — coupled with exceptional customer service made for a comfortable, productive, and warm stay.

The author of this article was hosted by Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites.