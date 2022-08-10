All travellers and staycationers love those little touches that let you know when your hotel stay is going to be great.

That was my recent experience as soon I walked into the Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites and met Mai, the helpful front desk associate.

Mai was warm and friendly and made the notably busy check-in line a fast and efficient process for me and my friend Kelsey. She was also very knowledgeable and answered all of our questions.

Throughout our stay, Mai greeted us with a smile whenever we saw her. “Hello, Miss Shakespeare!” she would say while waving. This personalized service made me feel like I was in a home away from home.

And that is the Delta Suites by Marriott in a nutshell. A comfortable, welcoming destination no matter where you are on your journey.

In the corner of the gorgeous lobby, I spotted a lush little oasis complete with hanging string lights. This new installation will be available for your Instagrammable moments all summer long.

The joyful discoveries continued when we walked into our suite, which was modern, stylish, and spacious. The suite had separate living and bedroom areas, floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the downtown Vancouver city views, and a large bathroom with a walk-in enclosed shower.

Most importantly, there was plenty of countertop space to fit all our beauty product essentials.

Shortly after we unpacked, a handwritten welcome note, a bottle of Blasted Church wine, and chocolate-covered strawberries were delivered to the room. It was the perfect start to our girls’ staycation.

The day was still young so we soon headed downstairs for happy hour at Stock & Supply, situated in the lobby of the hotel. There we received excellent service from the bartender, Josh, who highlighted some of his favourite menu items including Brussels sprouts and chicken wings.

It was difficult to choose from the great selection of drinks and food on their happy hour menu, which focused on local and sustainable ingredients. However, Kelsey and I narrowed it down to olives, truffle fries, and the aforementioned sprouts and wings. And cocktails, of course.

Everything was delicious, though the Brussels sprouts were exceptionally flavourful and the truffle fries were very tasty. And the restaurant’s decor is worth a visit. Stock & Supply is a beautiful, intimate, and sophisticated space. The green tiles forming the backsplash of the bar truly elevated the design.

Delta Suites by Marriott is centrally located in the heart of the city on the corners of West Hastings and Seymour. Being within walking distance of Gastown, Yaletown, and Stanley Park, as well as cute shops, aesthetic cafes, and local restaurants. We were filled with excitement for the endless options of things to do and see.

Since we were so close to the seawall, we took a long evening walk to catch the sunset and get our 10,000 steps in. Once we surpassed our daily goal, we celebrated by returning back to our relaxing suite to change into plush robes and slippers and unwind with a few episodes of our favourite TV show.

After a good night’s sleep, we refuelled ourselves the next morning with breakfast at Stock & Supply. We indulged in the avocado artisan sourdough toast, French toast, and a cup of coffee. I wish I could buy jars of the coconut-caramel-whipped-berry cream. It was heavenly.

Historic Gastown is mere steps away from the hotel, so we explored all the trendy shops in the neighbourhood. I picked up a straw tote bag from Canadian-based lifestyle store, The Latest Scoop for all my upcoming summer adventures. Apart from accessories, the store offers a selection of home décor, fashion, and more.

We also stopped to grab a coffee from The Birds & The Beets, and stumbled upon Vinyl Records, a vibrant record shop that has over 50,000 pieces of vinyl. There’s so much to discover.

Kelsey and I then relaxed in our air-conditioned suite throughout the next part of the day so I could finish some work and take a couple of meetings. Delta Suites by Marriott’s complimentary WiFi, desk, and ergonomic chair made for a productive work-from-home environment.

We especially want to highlight the staff members at the hotel. Everyone we interacted with was so accommodating and went above and beyond to make our stay enjoyable.

For example, one of the housekeepers we spoke with in the elevator inquired about our stay and reminded us to drink plenty of water on that hot afternoon. Thankfully the complimentary bottled water kept us cool and hydrated.

At the end of the workday, we ventured out to the nearby neighbourhood of Yaletown to enjoy dinner on a patio. And because it was such a beautiful summer evening, we went for another scenic stroll on the seawall after dinner.

To end the night, we watched another episode of our favourite show on the flat-screen TV from the comfort of our queen beds.

The next morning, we strolled downstairs for breakfast at Stock & Supply. Kelsey and I both had the Stocked Classic, a plate of two free-range eggs, smoked bacon, caramelized onion hash browns, and sourdough toast. It was a hearty and delicious way to begin our day.

We were both feeling a little bittersweet as it was the last morning of our two-day stay, so we treated ourselves to lattes at Nemesis as a little pick-me-up. It was conveniently located just two blocks from the hotel.

Overall, my experience at Delta Suites by Marriott was wonderful. It was such a treat to experience luxury living and play tourist in my own city.

Kelsey was also blown away by the exceptional service during our stay. As a health and wellness enthusiast, she was impressed with the state-of-the-art fitness centre equipped with a wide selection of equipment and free weights to help her keep up her fitness routine.

It was a great reminder for both of us that a getaway from the everyday hustle and bustle, even if it’s not too far from home, can be rejuvenating. I truly felt refreshed and well-rested after my staycation experience.

To learn more about Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites and book your stay, visit the website here.

*This hotel stay experience was gifted to author Vanessa Shakespeare by Delta Suites by Marriot.