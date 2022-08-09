Architecture & DesignUrbanizedCuratedTravel

11 BC hotels make Tripadvisor's list of the top 25 in Canada

Nikitha Martins
Aug 9 2022, 5:00 pm
Loden Hotel/Instagram

Tripadvisor has just released its list of the top 25 hotels in Canada, and 11 getaways in BC made the cut.

Including everything from family resorts to boutique hotels, Tripadvisor’s annual list is composed of the highest-rated stays across the country.

The highest-rated spot is Loden Hotel, located in downtown Vancouver. The hotel came in second on the list.

 

In the top 10, Vancouver’s Wedgewood Hotel & Spa and L’Hermitage Hotel made the list, along with Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel And Spa and Whistler’s Sundial Hotel.


With 11 hotels making the list, the province’s entries beat out the rest of the country for the most hotels per province. Quebec was a close second with 10 hotels ranked.

How many of the top 25 hotels in Canada have you been to?

  1. The Hazelton Hotel, Toronto, Ontario
  2. Loden Hotel, Vancouver, BC
  3. The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, Quebec
  4. Bisha Hotel Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
  5. Magnolia Hotel And Spa, Victoria, BC
  6. Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, Vancouver, BC
  7. Auberge du Vieux-Port, Montreal, Quebec
  8. L’Hermitage Hotel, Vancouver, BC
  9. Auberge Saint Antoine, Quebec City, Quebec
  10. Sundial Hotel, Whistler, BC
  11. Hotel Nelligan, Montreal, Quebec
  12. Stonehaven Le Manoir, Sainte Agathe des Monts, Quebec
  13. The Sutton Place Hotel Halifax, Halifax, Nova Scotia
  14. Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver, BC
  15. OPUS Vancouver, Vancouver, BC
  16. Long Beach Lodge Resort, Tofino, BC
  17. Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, BC
  18. The Oswego Hotel, Victoria, BC
  19. Vogue Hotel Montreal Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton, Montreal, Quebec
  20. Hotel-Musee Premieres Nations, Wendake, Quebec
  21. Fox Harb’r Resort, Fox Harbour, Nova Scotia
  22. Hotel Le Manoir Belle Plage, Carleton-sur-Mer, Quebec
  23. Hotel Place d’Armes Old Montreal, Montreal, Quebec
  24. Le Mount Stephen, Montreal, Quebec
  25. Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa, Summerland, BC

With files from Daily Hive Staff

