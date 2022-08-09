11 BC hotels make Tripadvisor's list of the top 25 in Canada
Aug 9 2022, 5:00 pm
Tripadvisor has just released its list of the top 25 hotels in Canada, and 11 getaways in BC made the cut.
View this post on Instagram
With 11 hotels making the list, the province’s entries beat out the rest of the country for the most hotels per province. Quebec was a close second with 10 hotels ranked.
How many of the top 25 hotels in Canada have you been to?
With files from Daily Hive Staff