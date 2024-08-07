This Metro Vancouver police department is hiring and paying really well

The Delta Police Department has posted a job opportunity for someone to work with the force.

If you are organized, have some administrative experience, and have completed high school, you could be just what the Delta PD is looking for.

The police department recently shared a job posting to find someone to fill a training assistant role.

In this position, the person hired would schedule and share updates for courses and training, help develop the organization’s training curriculum, and take care of administrative tasks, among many other responsibilities.

🚨 Delta Police is #Hiring! 🚨 Join us as a Training Assistant! This position involves coordinating training, managing records, developing programs, and ensuring adherence to policing standards. Apply now: https://t.co/VnH8lhuAf3 #DeltaPolice #JoinOurTeam pic.twitter.com/S4SUfulYJT — Delta Police Department (@deltapolice) August 6, 2024

There is not much prior work experience needed except the ability to work in an office setting with minimal supervision and be capable of keeping track of your responsibilities.

The job requires the training assistant to work about 35 hours a week and pay $31.66 to $37.20 an hour.

However, the person filling this role must be over 18 years old, a Canadian Citizen or permanent resident, have a valid driver’s licence in BC, and undergo a Standard Security Clearance.

