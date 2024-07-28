11 places hiring for hundreds of jobs in Vancouver this August

If you’re dreading returning to work after summer vacation, or are just ready for a fresh start, there are plenty of career opportunities in Vancouver.

From innovative companies and respected industry names to civic institutions and more, you’ll find an intriguing role on this list that’s right for you.

Here are 13 places with some awesome gigs up for grabs this August:

Sephora

If you’re a beauty enthusiast, you may want to brush up on your resume because Sephora Canada is hiring.

If you like discounts, Sephora offers major ones for employees. Each of the career listings also suggests that Sephora supports its employees’ personal growth “to build your personalized career plan, so you can achieve your professional goals.”

Sephora is searching for applicants to fill beauty advisors, operations consultants, and even vacant management roles.

Check out what jobs are vacant near you here.

BC SPCA

If you love animals, now is the time to join the organization in fighting to end animal cruelty. Whether you want to be paws-on or behind a desk, the BC SPCA offers jobs catering to all types of folks. For example, the SPCA is searching to hire a Shelter Medicine Coordinator and Generosity Services Assistant Receptionist in Vancouver. The organization is also searching for folks to fill several Animal Care Attendant positions.

For a complete list of jobs on offer from the BC SPCA, click here and apply meow.

Vancouver International Airport

Want to fly higher in your career? Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is on the lookout to onboard tons of new roles, and while we can’t guarantee landing these gigs at one of BC’s top employers will get you in the pilot’s chair, it could at least raise your position financially if you qualify.

Plus, it comes with some pretty sweet incentives beyond the salary itself.

For example, YVR is looking to hire an administrative assistant with at least two years of recent and related experience. The jobs pay $56,911 to $74,375 per annum, based on a 37.5-hour work week.

A baggage systems technician – electrical role is also vacant and pays $76,809 to $100,387 per annum. There is also a terminal coordinator role that pays $72,008 to $94,115 per annum.

Check out a full list of jobs on the YVR site.

Microsoft

The tech company Microsoft recently moved up from sixth place to second place on the Forbe’s list of Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity.

According to the ranking, the Hershey Company, Microsoft, and Adidas are the top three best employers for diversity in Canada.

Forbes highlighted Microsoft’s partnerships with organizations that foster diversity in the industry, like Girls Who Code. It also offers a neurodiversity hiring program and training programs for people entering the tech industry with non-traditional work experience.

It’s hiring for numerous jobs across Canada.

Amazon

There are plenty of jobs up for grabs at Amazon in Vancouver.

Software development, engineering, marketing, sales, and so many more kinds of jobs are listed on the site.

“We continue to build our presence here, with a growing number of offices for our thousands of staff members located in the city. In our vibrant offices, you’ll find yourself having fun and celebrating success with your colleagues,” the job board reads.

City of Surrey

The City of Surrey’s website shows there are more than two dozen jobs listed.

One job that does not require a lot of experience is as a mail room clerk.

Jobs that require more experience and education include early childhood educator lead, clerk, technical lead, and many more.

Here is the full list of jobs.

UBC

The University of British Columbia (UBC) is hiring, and some jobs pay pretty well.

Some positions were posted within the last few days, while others have been open for a few weeks.

Both staff and faculty careers are up for grabs, and these are some of the more lucrative positions available.

Many of the jobs posted are located at the UBC Vancouver campus as the location, while others are at the Okanagan campus or off-campus. The positions cover various backgrounds, requirements, and pay ranges, though most pay well above minimum wage. One of the gigs with a lower entry barrier when it comes to background and qualifications is the food services assistant. The role pays up to $25.77 to $28.29 an hour. However, for those with more experience, there are roles like research coordinator which pays $5,365.42 to $7,709.92 a month or a curriculum researcher which pays about $32.70 to $46.99 an hour. Check out full lists of vacant jobs here.

TransLink If you’re looking for a job that pays, TransLink is hiring to fill dozens of roles and help with SkyTrains, buses and even Transit Police. And many of the roles pay amazingly well. There are dozens of job postings on the TransLink career page. While many jobs require some substantial experience, there are some roles like serviceperson trainee that don’t have an extensive list of qualifications.

EA Sports If you’re looking for a career in the video game world and have the expertise, EA is hiring for several jobs in Vancouver, and some pay pretty well. EA’s base salary range for most positions is between $93,700 and $143,700. Positions include engineering, technical artist, designer roles, among dozens of others. Check out some of the roles on the EA Sports site.

A&W

A list of the top 10 strongest brands in Canada was released earlier this year and A&W claimed the top spot.

The restaurant chain has over 1,000 locations nationwide and maintains “a strong level of awareness and familiarity among Canadian consumers.”

So if you’re looking for a job or want to switch careers, it might be worth looking into companies like A&W.

Intact is also one of the strongest Canadian brands, and it is hiring in BC.

The Canadian multinational property and casualty insurance company is seeking to fill many claims consultant roles in Vancouver.

The salary ranges from around $74,000 to more than $100,000, depending on the role and an employee’s qualifications.

Vancouver Coastal Health

Your background might not be in healthcare, but that doesn’t mean the industry isn’t for you.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is a regional health authority in British Columbia that provides healthcare to more than 25% of the province’s population and is hiring for various roles in its communities.

You can find nursing jobs and clinical and administrative support jobs all here.

Tim Hortons

Lastly, the all Canadian favourite: Tim Hortons.

The iconic company is hiring team members, assistant managers, and shift supervisors around the Lower Mainland.

Check out the vacant jobs on the Tim Hortons site.