Abandoned huskies still looking for fur-ever homes after over a year in the shelter

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jan 23 2024, 12:58 am
Delta Community Animal Shelter/Submitted

A Metro Vancouver animal shelter is asking for the public’s help in finding forever homes for a group of Siberian huskies.

The Delta Community Animal Shelter has released an urgent plea after it received multiple huskies in need of adoption in late 2022 and throughout 2023.

Though staff and volunteers are providing food, shelter, exercise, and stimulation to the dogs, the shelter said that the huskies deserve loving owners and families.

“As many that follow animal shelters are keenly aware, adoptions have sometimes been slow at animal welfare organizations while an influx of surrender requests continues unabated post-pandemic,” said Ryan Voutilainen, manager of the Delta Community Animal Shelter, in an email to Daily Hive.

“While normally winter is a quieter time at most animal shelters in the Lower Mainland, this year is seemingly different with those requests for surrender continuing and adoptions, particularly for dogs, slow.”

Husky adoption

Delta Community Animal Shelter/Submitted

Eight Siberian huskies have been taken in by the Delta Community Animal Shelter since December 2022. The shelter explains that some may have been from a breeding operation outside the City of Delta, though this has never been confirmed.

Others are unclaimed strays, and some of the huskies have been waiting for a new home for nearly a year.

Husky adoption

Delta Community Animal Shelter/Submitted

“It’s heartbreaking to see so many wonderful animals in need of loving homes,” Voutilainen said in a release. “We are committed to providing the best care possible for each of them, but we can’t do it alone. The support of our community is crucial in finding these animals the safe and loving environments they deserve.”

For a complete list of animals that are up for adoption at Delta Community Animal Shelter — including cats, dogs, rabbits and more — as well as information on how to adopt them, visit the City of Delta’s website.

