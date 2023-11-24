NewsPets & AnimalsCuratedCanada

Comedic critters: Try not to laugh at the winners of the world's funniest wildlife photos

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Nov 24 2023, 7:56 pm
Comedic critters: Try not to laugh at the winners of the world's funniest wildlife photos

Look, there’s a lot happening in the world right now, and sometimes it’s best to sneak away for a few minutes and giggle.

If that’s you today, feast your eyes on the funniest wildlife photos from the past year.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was announced for the past calendar year, showcasing a wonderful and eclectic mix of animals doing funny things on camera.

Photos were taken by professional and amateur photographers from around the globe and are all hilarious and “sure to raise a cackle or a chuckle and wonder at the wonderful wildlife we share this world with,” says the foundation’s website.

This year’s competition shortlisted 41 standalone photographs and three videos before choosing one winner as the funniest of them all.

But enough reading — here are the 16 finalists and each submission’s title and photographer before revealing 2023’s big winner.

“Excuse me sir, but I think you’re a little too young to be smoking”

Dakota Vaccaro/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer: Dakota Vaccaro, USA

“Snowball”

Jacques Poulard/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer: Jacques Poulard, France

“That wasn’t here yesterday”

Wendy Kaveney

Photographer: Wendy Kaveney, India

“Look at right, bro”

Pratick Mondal/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer: Pratick Mondal/India

“The Rainforest dandy”

Delphine Casimir/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer: Delphine Casimir/Belgium

“Boing”

Lara Mathews/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer: Lara Mathews/Australia

“Don’t look down”

Brian Matthews (British)/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer: Brian Matthews/England

“One for the family album”

Zoe Ashdown/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer: Zoe Ashdown/England

“Monday blahs”

John Blumenkamp/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer: John Blumenkamp/USA

“The happy turtle”

Tzahi Finkelstein/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer:Tzahi Finkelstein/Israel 

“I finally learned to fly or – or maybe not”

Tímea Ambrus/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer: Tímea Ambrus

“Dispute”

Jacek Stankiewicz/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer:Jacek Stankiewicz/Poland

“Otter ballerina”

Otter Kwek/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer: Otter Kwek/Singapore

“Unexpected plunge”

Vittorio Ricci/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer: Vittorio Ricci/Italy

“Air guitar ‘roo” (2023 Winner)

Jason Moore/Comedy Wildlife Photo

Photographer: Jason Moore/Australia

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ News
+ Pets & Animals
+ Curated
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop