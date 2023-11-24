Comedic critters: Try not to laugh at the winners of the world's funniest wildlife photos

Look, there’s a lot happening in the world right now, and sometimes it’s best to sneak away for a few minutes and giggle.

If that’s you today, feast your eyes on the funniest wildlife photos from the past year.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was announced for the past calendar year, showcasing a wonderful and eclectic mix of animals doing funny things on camera.

Photos were taken by professional and amateur photographers from around the globe and are all hilarious and “sure to raise a cackle or a chuckle and wonder at the wonderful wildlife we share this world with,” says the foundation’s website.

If you still looking for those funny images, dig a little deeper and I’m sure you’ll find something!!!

📸 Oli Dreike #gorilla #digging #specsavers #funnyanimals @rickygervais pic.twitter.com/GaU79c6d4z — Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) August 23, 2023

This year’s competition shortlisted 41 standalone photographs and three videos before choosing one winner as the funniest of them all.

But enough reading — here are the 16 finalists and each submission’s title and photographer before revealing 2023’s big winner.

“Excuse me sir, but I think you’re a little too young to be smoking”

Photographer: Dakota Vaccaro, USA

“Snowball”

Photographer: Jacques Poulard, France

“That wasn’t here yesterday”

Photographer: Wendy Kaveney, India

“Look at right, bro”

Photographer: Pratick Mondal/India

“The Rainforest dandy”

Photographer: Delphine Casimir/Belgium

“Boing”

Photographer: Lara Mathews/Australia

“Don’t look down”

Photographer: Brian Matthews/England

“One for the family album”

Photographer: Zoe Ashdown/England

“Monday blahs”

Photographer: John Blumenkamp/USA

“The happy turtle”

Photographer:Tzahi Finkelstein/Israel



“I finally learned to fly or – or maybe not”

Photographer: Tímea Ambrus



“Dispute”

Photographer:Jacek Stankiewicz/Poland

“Otter ballerina”

Photographer: Otter Kwek/Singapore

“Unexpected plunge”

Photographer: Vittorio Ricci/Italy

“Air guitar ‘roo” (2023 Winner)

Photographer: Jason Moore/Australia