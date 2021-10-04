The single largest office building in downtown Vancouver is on track for a completion and opening in 2023, a spokesperson for Amazon told Daily Hive Urbanized.

Construction on The Post officially began in Fall 2018 when crews started the process of gutting and demolishing the core of the building. For several years, after Canada Post moved their processing and distribution facility to Vancouver International Airport, the building was used as a make-shift film and television production studio.

The building is owned and developed by QuadReal Property Group, which formally announced in September 2020 that Amazon will lease all 1.1 million sq ft of office space as the sole corporate tenant, accommodating about 6,000 employees, as the sole corporate tenant. This is up from Amazon’s initial lease in 2018 for 416,000 sq ft of office space.

The first phase of the complex, the southern portion of the tower, is scheduled to reach completion next year.

Last week, Premier John Horgan toured the construction site, and participated in a beam-signing ceremony alongside other dignitaries and Amazon’s local executives.

The 18-storey North Tower and 17-storey South Tower rise up from the heritage podium of the city-block-sized former industrial building. Both towers topped out several months ago, and curtain wall glass installation has reached the uppermost levels.

The building, designed by MCM Partnership Architects, will achieve a LEED Gold green building certification while preserving its existing historic facade.

While the office space begins within the upper levels of the podium, the lower floors will be dedicated as 185,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space — the largest net gain in commercial retail space within the downtown peninsula in about two decades.

Major retail tenants announced to date include a 50,000 sq ft flagship Loblaws City Market grocery store, 26,000 sq ft food hall operated by The Joseph Richard Group, and a 35,000 sq ft flagship Evolve Strength fitness gym.

The redevelopment, coupled with its critical mass of employment, is a major catalyst for the eastward expansion of the Central Business District.

Joining The Post in shaping the area is Deloitte Summit, located immediately to the south at 400 West Georgia Street. This 24-storey office tower of stacked cubes, developed by Westbank, is set to reach full completion in late 2021 or early 2022.