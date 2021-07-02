Major fitness facility to open at Amazon's The Post in downtown Vancouver

Evolve Strength will be one of the major tenants within the commercial retail space portion of The Post redevelopment in downtown Vancouver.

The Alberta-based fitness gym chain will occupy 35,000 sq ft of space in the former Canada Post building, currently being redeveloped by QuadReal Property Group, offering personalized health and fitness as well as physical training.

“Evolve Strength is excited to work with QuadReal on this high-profile central Vancouver heritage redevelopment as we continue our strategic portfolio growth into the BC market,” said Ray Yue, co-founder and director of real estate of Evolve Strength, in a statement.

“This represents a key next step for our brand as we execute on our vision of becoming Canada’s premier club facility in the professional health and wellness category.”

The gym is scheduled to open in Fall 2023, doubling as an in-building amenity for over 6,000 Amazon office workers expected to work in 1.1 million sq ft of office space in the floors above.

The 1.3 million sq ft complex on the city block is slated to reach completion in two phases between 2023 and 2024.

The base floor of the building entails 185,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space, including 50,000 sq ft for a flagship Loblaws City Market grocery store, 26,000 sq ft food hall operated by Surrey-based The Joseph Richard Group, Buro The Espresso Bar, and Deville Coffee. More tenant announcements are yet to come.

“We are really trying to curate something that will be especially compelling to the office worker contingent here, which is why we are thrilled to welcome Evolve Strength to this very special project,” said Larissa Jacobson, vice president of retail leasing for QuadReal Property Group.

Evolve Strength currently has three locations in Edmonton, and one location in Calgary. It will also be opening a Burnaby location at The Amazing Brentwood mall within a gym space previously slated for Fitness World, which cancelled its plans to open the new replacement location in the Brentwood area amidst its recent restructuring.

The chain’s new location at The Post will be the second largest private gym in downtown Vancouver. It will be smaller than the 40,000 sq ft Fitness World Sports Club at 610 Granville Street, but larger than the 33,000 sq ft Equinox at 1131 West Georgia Street and the 20,000 sq ft Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness on the seawall of Vancouver Convention Centre’s West Building.