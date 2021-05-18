Best high-end takeout options in Vancouver to try at least once
We’re all for burgers and slices of pizza for grab and go, but sometimes we feel like dabbling in some takeout that’s a little more, “special,” something that brings those celebratory vibes.
Some might call it high-end, but really, these are just restaurant-quality meals that happen to cost more than a dollar taco.
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply wanting to treat yourself, Vancouver has tons of high-end takeout options that help you make meals at home memorable.
Here are some of our favourites that you should definitely look into trying the next time you’re ordering in.
Gotham Steakhouse
Gotham brings the experience to you. Every dish is made with top-notch ingredients. This spot’s takeout menu offers mouthwatering options such as filet 6oz, mashed potatoes, peppercorn steak, key lime pie, and more.
Address: 615 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-605-8282
Bishop’s Restaurant
Address: 2183 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-738-2025
Jules Bistro
This authentic French bistro has a takeout menu with options like duck confit, braised lamb shoulder, and Croque Monsieur.
Address: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-0033
Ubuntu Canteen
Ubuntu Canteen is a community hub focused on what its community of local, organic, sustainable farmers and foragers has available. Takeout options for daytime change throughout the season, but dinner options include Whole Charcoal Grilled Peruvian Chicken with butter-roasted potatoes and more hearty sides.
Address: 4194 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9097
AnnaLena
Serving contemporary Canadian cuisine, AnnaLena is open Wednesday through Sunday for takeout. Their to-go menu typically consists of four courses and it rotates, so you’ll always have something new to order. Pre-orders are required.
Address: 1809 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-4052
Published on Main
Published on Main has Canadian roots but offers globally inspired dishes. This spot’s unique takeout options include dishes like the schnitzel sandwich, bee pollen milk buns, and roasted North Arm Farm carrots.
Address: 3593 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-4840
Hy’s Steakhouse
Hy’s Steakhouse screams special occasion. With takeout menu options like French onion soup, steak tartare, and crab cakes, you are sure to have a perfect memorable meal at home.
Address: 3593 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-4840
Minami Yaletown
Minami offers contemporary Japanese cuisine with tons of popular takeout options such as Aburi Salmon Oshi, Aburi Ebi Oshi, Aburi Saba Oshi, Red Wave Roll, and the Champagne Roll.
Address: 118 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-8080
St. Lawrence Restaurant
With a Classic French and Québécois cuisine, St. Lawrence has takeout available Thursday to Sunday. Grab their St-Hubert-inspired rotisserie chicken for a delicious dinner at home.
Address: 269 Powell Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-3800
Yuwa Japanese Cusine
Yuwa offers takeout Tuesday to Sunday from 5 to 10 pm. Inspired by authentic Japanese cuisine, their menu changes daily, so call them when you’d like to order and see what they have to offer.
Address: 2775 W 16th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-731-9378
Hawksworth Restaurant
This spot’s contemporary cuisine has bold, bright, and delicious flavours. Takeout options from the Hawksworth at Home program are bound to be a hit with everyone in your household.
Address: 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-673-7000
Miku Vancouver
Miku specializing in Aburi sushi and Kaiseki set menus. Take Miku to-go and order superb dishes like sashimi, a surf & turf entrée, and a fantastic sushi selection platter.
Address: 200 Granville Street #70, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-3900
Bao Bei
Open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 8:30 pm, Bao Bei offers authentic Chinese cuisine with a modern twist. Takeout menu options include fried chicken, eggplant, and crispy tofu with an egg on top.
Address: 63 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-0876
Kissa Tanto
Kissa Tanto’s dishes have the delicious flavours of Japan with the warmth of Italian cooking. Enjoy the seafood spaghettini, organic half chicken, spring salmon, and more in the comfort of your own home.
Address: 263 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-8078
Nightingale
From farm to table, Nightingale offers the best ingredients and flavours through a creative menu. Try takeout options like Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Roasted Cauliflower, or their famous Chorizo.
Address: 1017 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-695-9500
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
BLVD Provisions can be ordered for pickup and delivery. Orders may be picked up at the restaurant or delivered from Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 6 pm.
Address: 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-642-2900
The Toptable Group
Dig into meals from the chefs at Blue Water Cafe, CinCin, and Elisa via Toptable2U. Their menus have house-made provisions and prepped meal kits of their signature dishes to cook at home with your loved ones.
Address: Pick up from Rogers Arena (Abbot Street/Gate 6)
Phone: 604-899-7880