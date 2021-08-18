Highly anticipated new concept Delara Restaurant is slated to open tonight at 2272 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano.

The full-service Persian restaurant will kick off its first official service on Wednesday evening after temporarily operating in pop-up takeout format for the last few weeks.

Delara’s owner Bardia Ilbeiggi tells Dished while he still hasn’t received his 60 dining room chairs due to pandemic delays, he’s managed to snag 14 temporary seats so he can move ahead with this soft opening.

Soon the full dining room will be set up and there’s also a street patio in the works as well.

Folks can now enjoy dinner Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 9:30 pm (reservations available) and brunch on weekends from 11 am to 2:30 pm (walk-ins only).

Lunch service will be offered Wednesday to Friday from 11 am to 2:30 pm starting August 25.

Ilbeiggi has previously worked in the kitchen in Paris, Copenhagen, and some notable culinary institutions in Vancouver like L’abattoir and Farmer’s Apprentice.

Diners who head to this new, 2,400 sq ft spot can expect “humble yet elegant” Persian food inspired by the cooking and hospitality of Iran.

Think sourdough flatbread and seasonal dips, BBQ meats, veggies, braises, and stews with crispy saffron rice, pickles, and strained yogurt.

For drinks, patrons can expect a simple and fun wine program along with cocktails, beers, and non-alcoholic options too.

The interior is a clean and bright space featuring elements of Persian design and architecture.

Be sure to check out this new destination the next time you’re in the area.

Delara

Address: 2272 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram