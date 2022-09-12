One of the most infamous films of all time will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in Vancouver this week.

Deep Throat at 50, a live screening of the new 4K restoration and talk-back event, is happening at The Rio Theatre on Wednesday, September 14.

According to the Rio Theatre, Gerard Damiano’s Deep Throat brought adult films into the mainstream, contributed to kickstarting the sexual revolution, and became an instant phenomenon upon its release in 1972.

“The reason I’m interested in screening this film is that I identify as a pro-sex feminist. I believe culturally we all benefit from having an elevated discourse about sex and pornography, especially since all kinds of porn have become so readily available in our society,” said Corinne Lea, owner of the Rio Theatre, to Daily Hive. “I am especially intrigued with this era of porn that was made during the 70s because they were trying to put more thought into the story rather than just having sex with the pizza delivery guy.”

Deep Throat hit the mainstream in a way that nothing like it had before, with celebrities of the era including Warren Beatty, Shirley MacLaine, Jack Nicholson, and even Jacqueline Onassis watching the adult film. It also made an international celebrity of its star, Linda Lovelace.

The film also garnered a lot of negative attention, ranging from picketing, banning, and police raids of theatres, which ultimately added to Deep Throat‘s growing popularity.

Damiano’s son and daughter, Gerard Jr. and Christar, will introduce the film and participate in the talk-back conversation alongside panellists Ernest Mathijs, noted cult-film author and UBC professor, and Velvet Steele, Vancouver sex worker activist, advocate, and media personality.

“The Damianos are very keen to preserve their father’s legacy. Deep Throat is widely considered to be one of, if not the most, profitable films ever made. I think it will be fascinating to hear what that was like for them to grow up with that,” shared Rachel Fox, senior programmer of the Rio Theatre. “They speak very warmly and very fondly of their father and the ‘family business.’ It’s so far removed from my own experience in this world, so why wouldn’t I want to peek behind that curtain? They’re inviting us.”

Fox adds that she hopes that viewers are inspired by the screening to continue to explore the cinematic history of all types of films.

“I’m all about context when it comes to art and cinema in particular,” added Fox. “That’s what art history is, isn’t it? It’s about critiquing media as a reflection of the time that it originated, of course, but there are always deeper stories and anecdotes relative to the creation of the media itself.

“Not everything is for everyone and that’s okay. However, I hope that attendees are stimulated enough by whatever they experienced that they then pursue exploring some aspect of whatever it was that piqued their interest.”

When: September 14, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $22-$30. VIP packages are also available, purchase online