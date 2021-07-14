From drool-worthy curries to sizzling tandoori and flavour-packed kebabs – these spots are serving up traditional and authentic takes on amazing Indian grub in Burnaby.

When you’re craving a biryani rice bowl, samosa, or a specialty dish and beyond, be sure to check out our list of some of the best Indian restaurants in Burnaby.

Saffron is a fantastic spot to head for authentic Tandoor dishes and traditional sweets. Enjoy the lunch and dinner buffet or opt for a Biryani Rice Bowl, Saffron Thali, or curry to dine in or take out. This spot also has a stellar vegan menu and tons of vegetarian dishes along with beer and highballs.

Address: 4300 Kingsway #5, Burnaby

Phone: 604-436-5000

This 6th Street gem is a local favourite, so it had to make it on our list of the best Indian restaurants in Burnaby. Head here for some drool-worthy North Indian delicacies and eats like kebabs, curries, and even some seafood specialties.

Address: 7558 6th Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-1719

You’ve got two Agra Tandoori Restaurant locations in Burnaby to get quality Indian eats from. Agra has a big menu and a selection of lunch combos and great takeout options too.

Address: 7366 Market Crossing, Burnaby

Phone: 604-435-1600

Address: 3790 Canada Way, Burnaby

Phone: 604-430-1600

With over 80 different delicious Indian dishes, you certainly can’t go wrong with Desi Turka when a craving for this kind of cuisine kicks in. You’ll find a combo of traditional and new interpretations of Indian eats on the menu here.

Address: 7807 6th Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-4511

Manjal – which means Turmeric in English – is a great Indian spot in Burnaby. It offers authentic South Indian cuisine with vegan, vegetarian, halal, and gluten-friendly options.

Address: 7613 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-515-4230

Baba Sweets & Restaurant serves up a wide range of East Indian dishes like tandoori, biryani, and curries, along with tons of Indian sweets.

Address: 7561 6th Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-522-5211

Whether you need pizza at home, at the office, or at a party, Mr. Pan Pizza delivers you fresh, delicious pizza on time. They also offer authentic Indian food made from fresh, natural ingredients from local farms. So come on by for a taste of multiple cuisines.

Address: 3718 Canada Way, Burnaby

Phone: 604-433-8700

