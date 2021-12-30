FoodFood News

Sebastian & Co butchery on Marine Drive temporarily closes due to flood


Dec 30 2021, 6:25 pm

Things got a bit wetter than expected yesterday at a local craft butchery in West Vancouver, and I’m not just talking about the snow.

A video posted to Sebastian & Co’s Instagram story on Wednesday depicts a flooding at its 2425 Marine Drive location.

In the Instagram story, the water is seen pouring in heavily from the ceiling as a worker patiently brushes as much of it out of the front door as possible.

“We are working hard to get it all back to normal,” Sebastian & Co. wrote in the Instagram story.

This is a difficult time as is for restaurants and businesses alike who have been open during the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunate events like this make it all the more difficult.

Sebastian & Co. has not confirmed the cause of the flood at this time, but we hope the business is able to get everything back on track soon.

