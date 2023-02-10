Not to belabour the point, but increasing grocery prices and rising costs of living have us forever looking for ways to save money when we’re shopping for food.

While shopping local can seem like an expensive route to take, sometimes it’s actually much more affordable than shopping at the big giants – plus, it’s a fantastic way of supporting businesses owned by people who live right in your own community.

So when we heard that a new grocery spot specializing in affordable produce had opened up in Metro Vancouver, we were more than a little thrilled.

Baneno Foods is a fresh fruit and vegetable market located in Surrey that officially opened its doors on February 8.

Its address is 358 175A Street Unit 105 at the Gateway Crossing Plaza, joining other local businesses including Mink Chocolates and Cafe and Jojo’s Chicken Shack.

You’ll find Baneno open daily from 10 am to 7 pm and until 6 pm on Sundays.

Baneno

Address: 358 175A Street Unit 105, Surrey

Instagram