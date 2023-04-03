The intersection of Robson Street and Bute Street in downtown Vancouver will be transformed into a pedestrian-friendly space.

The City of Vancouver has kicked off public consultation on a new permanent design of the intersection within the Robson Street retail district, which includes replacing the existing temporary features of the pop-up plaza on Bute Street south of Robson Street with a permanent design.

The upgrades in the area form a section of the municipal government’s plan to establish the Bute Street Greenway, creating an active transportation corridor for walking and cycling between the Coal Harbour and English Bay waterfronts.

The permanent upgrade of the existing pop-up plaza includes a bike lane along the west side of Bute Street and new covered outdoor seating on terraced areas on the east side.

The plaza will be extended to the intersection of Robson and Bute streets, with raised wide crosswalks and the permanent narrowing of Robson Street in the area into two vehicle lanes. Pandemic-time changes using temporary materials have already turned the street in the area into two vehicle lanes, including bus stop bulges and patios into the curbside lanes. To accommodate the changes, the bus stops at the intersection will be relocated.

There will be a permanent closure to vehicles for the segment of Bute Street between the laneway south of Robson Street and Haro Street to establish a widened sidewalk for pedestrians and seating areas, with the bike lane bisecting the area. This would directly connect with the existing Bute Street Pedestrian Walkway south of Haro Street.

An interim design would also be established for the segment of Bute Street north of Robson Street to the laneway, which includes a bike lane on the west side of Bute Street, an interim flexible gathering space and a relocated Mobi bike share station on the east side.

There is $1 million in funding available in the 2023-2026 capital budget specifically for this project.

The municipal government is aiming to build the permanent Bute-Robson Plaza and the design changes to the adjacent segments of Bute Street to the north and south in 2024. The City intends to work with the Robson Street Business Improvement Association and other community partners to manage, maintain, and program the plaza upon completion.

Future phases between 2024 and 2026 would potentially complete Bute Street Greenway’s permanent segments between Alberni Street and West Pender Street and an interim segment adjacent to Nelson Park between Nelson Street and Comox Street.

But most of the length of greenway reaching Harbour Green Park and Sunset Beach would be completed sometime after 2026.

In 2016, the City completed Jim Davie Plaza within Davie Village — located on Bute Street south of Davie Street to the laneway.

The municipal government’s online survey seeking public input on Bute-Robson Plaza’s permanent design is open through April 30, 2023.