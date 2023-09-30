All three levels of government are contributing towards the realization of a new social housing tower with a LGBTQ community and social centre in downtown Vancouver.

This is for the project to redevelop the City of Vancouver-owned property at 981 Davie Street (formerly addressed as 1190 Burrard Street) — the northeast corner of the intersection of Burrard and Davie streets, which bookends Davie Village — into a 17-storey mixed-use tower.

It was announced today the provincial government through BC Housing will provide $27.8 million, including $10.5 million in “Cost Pressure Grant” funding. Another $15.4 million will come from the federal government.

Altogether, the project is receiving a public financial and in-kind value investment of $91 million.

This also includes $44.4 million from the municipal government, with $33.7 million from the value of the land through a 99-year nominal lease and $10.7 million for the LGBTQ centre.

The City’s 2017-announced initial financial contribution of $7 million goes toward the cost of building and furnishing the LGBTQ centre through community amenity contributions (CACs) received from the nearby Burrard Gateway redevelopment.

In 2020, the previous makeup of City Council approved $1.5 million in additional funding for the direct construction costs of the LGBTQ centre.

Then in June 2023, the current makeup of City Council approved up to a further $2.5 million for the LGBTQ centre. At the time, it was stated by City staff “the overall bid price came in higher than previous cost estimates resulting in increased project costs.” The City is responsible for covering 9.3% of the tower’s total project costs.

Additionally, both the municipal government and Metro Vancouver Regional District have waived $3.6 million in fees.

The previous makeup of City Council approved the project’s rezoning application in June 2021.

“This development marks another investment in our city for a community of people who deserve safety in place with support services,” said Mayor Ken Sim in a statement.

The LGBTQ centre will be the new replacement and expanded home of QMUNITY, which is currently located in a small, outdated space two blocks west on Bute Street.

Plans for a new expanded home for the not-for-profit organization have been in the works for the past two decades, with this particular location confirmed by the municipal government in 2014. QMUNITY offers free counselling, information, referrals, and one-on-one support.

QMUNITY’s new space in the tower will span 13,400 sq ft over the first two levels, with an eye-catching facade of bright rainbow-coloured glass fins to help establish a sense of place in the Davie Village. The ground level also includes a minor retail/restaurant unit.

In the tower’s upper levels, there will be 154 units of social housing. Community Land Trust will operate most of the building, with McLaren Housing Society managing 31 units for individuals and families living with HIV/AIDS.

“This project is a great example of the rental housing our government is working in partnership to build, so people can live affordably in the community they call home, close to the services and care they rely on,” said Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing.

Anoop Gill, executive director of QMUNITY, added: “This building is more than a foundation layed of bricks, but a home; a home where we can provide dignified experiences in employment and service to those within queer, trans and Two-Spirit communities across all of British Columbia; a new home eliciting the new realities of queer, trans and Two-Spirit people that differed from the segregated and oppressed spaces in the city 40 years ago.”‘

The tower will be built using mass timber construction, designed to Passive House green building standards. ZGF Architects is behind the design.

Two underground levels will contain 13 vehicle parking stalls and 259 bike parking spaces.

Site preparation began last year with the demolition of the previous low-storey commercial building, and the official groundbreaking ceremony was held today. Construction is expected to reach completion by Fall 2026.