"That moment is now”: David Suzuki retires from "The Nature of Things"

One of Canada’s most iconic shows will be getting a new host after David Suzuki announced this weekend he would be stepping down as the face of CBC’s The Nature of Things.

Suzuki is retiring after 43 years of hosting TV’s longest-running science series, with his final episodes to air in the spring of 2023.

Suzuki says it was important for the series to have a new, fresh perspective.

“I have been fortunate to have been endowed with good health which has enabled me to remain the host of the series long after my ‘best before date’,” the 86-year-old said.

“Aging is a natural biological process that creates opportunity for fresher, more imaginative input from younger people, and for years, I have warned that to ensure the continuation of The Nature of Things, we must prepare for the transition when I leave. That moment is now.”

CBC has not announced who will be taking Suzuki’s place, only that that decision will be made public in the coming weeks.

The 62nd season, and Suzuki’s final season, will start January 6.

The Vancouver resident has not said how he plans to spend his retirement or if he will be stepping away from his other endeavors and activism work.

Last year, Suzuki made headlines and drew fierce criticism over his comments that pipelines will be blown up if leaders don’t fight climate change.

Suzuki told CHEK News in 2021 at an Extinction Rebellion protest that “there are going to be pipelines blowing up if our leaders don’t pay attention to what’s going on.”

“We are in deep deep doo-doo. And they have been telling us, the leading experts, for over 40 years,” he went on to say.

Among those who called out the threats of violence was BC Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth who said it was “not helpful at all.”

Suzuki, through the David Suzuki Foundation, later apologized in an online statement.

“The remarks I made were poorly chosen and I should not have said them. Any suggestion that violence is inevitable is wrong and will not lead us to a desperately-needed solution to the climate crisis. My words were spoken out of extreme frustration and I apologize,” he said.