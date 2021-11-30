John Mulaney announced as headliner for Just For Laughs Vancouver

John Mulaney is coming to Vancouver, and he’s bringing twice the laughs.

The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and comedian has been added to the Just For Laughs Vancouver lineup.

The annual comedy festival will be coming back to Vancouver this winter, and Mulaney will be performing not once but twice at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

In 2018, Mulaney travelled the United States with his sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.

He’s also played roles in the hit Netflix series Big Mouth, as well as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Mulaney will perform in Vancouver on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, with performances at 7 and 9:30 pm.

Presale tickets are available on Tuesday, November 30 at 10 am PST and Thursday, December 2 at 10 pm PST with the presale password JFLVAN. General sales begin on Friday, December 3 at 10 am PST.

Mulaney joins a star-studded lineup of comedians, including Trevor Noah and Ronny Chieng. Just For Laughs Vancouver takes place from February 15 to 27, 2022.

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Time: 7 and 9:30 pm

When: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Tickets: Available starting Tuesday, November 30 at 10 am

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of Just For Laughs Vancouver