Streaming season is upon us.

And as we say hello to another weekend, Netflix Canada is releasing a wide range of things worth watching.

Recent additions include new seasons of hit shows, some interesting foreign flicks, and a couple of cool documentaries.

Along with titles released earlier this month, here’s what is worth checking out on Netflix Canada all weekend.

Robin Wiltshire, an immigrant inspired by the iconography of the Hollywood western, finds meaning and redemption through the art of horse training.

Chicago partier Diane is a beef-sandwich-chomping Bears fan with a talent for avoiding adulthood. But she has a soft spot for her nerdy nephew.

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence.

Detective William Murdoch of the Toronto Constabulary and his team investigate the gruesome killings and murders using the most sophisticated techniques that were unheard of in the late 1890s.

The life of Michael Schumacher, who rose to a Formula One icon thanks to a daring and defiant spirit, is explored in this insightful documentary.

Too Hot To Handle Latino (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

A group of singles from across Latin America are challenged to give up sex. But on this reality show, abstinence comes with a silver lining: US$100,000.

Scary story fan Alex must tell a spine-tingling tale every night — or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch’s magical apartment forever.

From a chance meeting to a tragic fallout, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali’s extraordinary bond cracks under the weight of distrust and shifting ideals.

After a plane crash leaves Bear with amnesia, he must make choices to save the missing pilot and survive in this high-stakes interactive adventure.