The Canadian Bath & Body Works website is officially here

It’s been a long wait for fans of Bath & Body Works to be able to shop their favourite fragrant collections online, and that wait is over.

Rather than having to hoof it to the nearest mall to stock up on candles, body lotions, and more candles – Canadians can indulge their senses from the comfort of their homes.

Bath & Body Works first hinted that they would bring their wares to a Canadian .ca domain back in January and gave us a more firm date this summer. Now, as we are entering pumpkin spice season, it’s officially live.

They announced on their social media on Thursday, September 16, that their new Canadian website was now available for shoppers.

Standard shipping is $9.99 and takes three to eight business days to arrive to your doorstep.

So while there’s no free shipping, it’s could be better than having to go IRL to satisfy your B&BW habit, leaving you more time to go to the pumpkin patch this fall.