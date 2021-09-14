3 Vancouverites to follow on Bachelor in Paradise Canada

This fall, Canadian fans of The Bachelor franchise will have a chance to satisfy their drama cravings with a new show.

Ahead of the premiere of the first-ever season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada, Bachelor Nation can meet the three Vancouver contestants: Stacy Johnson, Josh Guvi, and Kit Blaiklock.

These three are part of a cast that’s a mix of 12 Canadian and US Bachelor alumni favourites plus 14 Canadian #BachelorNation fans.

You can catch the two-hour premiere and get transported to Camp Paradise on Sunday, October 10 at 8 pm on CityTV. Let’s meet the Vancouver contestants:

Stacy Johnson

You might recognize 29-year-old Stacy Johnson because she was on Chris Leroux’s season of The Bachelor Canada. Will she be luckier in love this time?

Johnson is an Interior Design Student from Vancouver who’s bubbly and always ready to try something new. Her perfect match would be someone thoughtful, motivated, and committed to self-growth.

Josh Guvi

A 28-year-old creative and charismatic filmmaker, Guvi loves to pursue his passions – filmmaking, travel, and “beautiful women.”

His dream partner would be someone with a calm and grounding energy who could balance him out and make his dreams a reality.

Kit Blaiklock

Kit, aka Kitty, is a 27-year-old who might be the quirky one of the pack. After all, she has a tattoo that shares her love of bread that reads “DTB,” down to bread. She’s a model and content creator who is looking for a confident, funny man with style and empathy.