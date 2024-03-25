Dakota Joshua nearing a return to Canucks lineup

Dakota Joshua is close to returning to the Vancouver Canucks lineup.

The forward was skating at practice yesterday in a red non-contact jersey as he continues to make progress in his recovery journey.

Joshua hasn’t played since a February game against the Chicago Blackhawks when he injured his hand in a fight.

His participation in Sunday’s practice suggests that his return is coming very soon. The Canucks have three games left in this homestand which concludes on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks.

The team has definitely missed his presence. They’ve gone 9-6-2 without him in the lineup, which is still a good record but a drop from the torrid pace they were playing at with Joshua healthy.

Head coach Rick Tocchet gave an update on the team’s view on the forward’s recovery a week ago, saying they were taking “a cautious approach.”

Tomorrow will mark exactly six weeks to the day that Joshua hurt himself. He was originally considered to be out week-to-week, meaning we’re likely getting close to the longer side of that timeline, or else he would’ve been deemed month-to-month.

The American forward had been enjoying a breakout season prior to getting hurt. He has 26 points in 53 games so far this season, including 13 goals.

Joshua is a pending unrestricted free agent and is likely to get a raise this summer. The Canucks have been reported to be interested in bringing him back.

The forward’s physical style seems like a perfect fit for the postseason, and the Canucks are definitely happy to see him on track to return well before the playoffs begin.

Before getting hurt, Joshua played on a line alongside Conor Garland and Teddy Blueger. The lineup has been altered since then and those players are on new trios, meaning that coach Tocchet will have some decisions about where he’ll use Joshua upon his return.