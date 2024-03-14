Canucks aiming to keep three pending free agents next year: report

The Vancouver Canucks have a busy offseason ahead of them.

They have plenty of significant contributors who are set to be free agents this summer, meaning that no matter how this season finishes, management will have their hands full.

Some of the pending unrestricted free agents that the team would like to keep include Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua, and Tyler Myers, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in today’s written version of 32 Thoughts.

All three of the players mentioned have outperformed expectations this year.

Teddy Blueger was signed last summer and has been everything you could ask for from a bottom-six centre. He centred what was the team’s best line for a stretch of the season and is just four points away from tying his career-high.

Dakota Joshua has been a huge victory for the Canucks’ pro scouting department. The bruising winger has 26 points in 53 games. Perhaps nothing speaks to Joshua’s value more than the obvious hole in the lineup. His absence brings something that is clear whenever you watch this team without the winger playing.

Joshua has earned a large raise on the $850,000 he’s making this season. The only question is if the Canucks will be outbid in trying to retain his services.

While Myers is not living up to his $6 million contract, the veteran has been much improved over past seasons. He’s provided some steady play on the right side and fit very well in head coach Rick Tocchet’s system.

Myers has 23 points in 62 games, which is his highest total since the 2018-19 season, and there are still plenty of games left to play. While he’s not going to get the same cap number on a new contract, the 34-year-old has proven he can still be an effective contributor.

Friedman also shared a tidbit of information about another pending UFA on the roster.

He reported that the Canucks aren’t thrilled with the fact that trade discussions involving Elias Lindholm at the deadline were made public.

The Swedish centre has just four goals and seven points in 18 games since joining the team.

Some of the other pending free agents on the roster include Filip Hronek (restricted free agent), Sam Lafferty, Nikita Zadorov, Ian Cole, Casey DeSmith, and Mark Friedman.

The Canucks are in first place in the Western Conference and preparing for the postseason. They are set to play their first playoff game at Rogers Arena since 2015.

While it’s been an excellent season thus far, management must also keep an eye on the future. Re-signing some of these free agents will go a long way to ensuring this year’s success can be sustained in the future.