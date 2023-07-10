Burger King Canada just launched not one but TWO new feature menu items: the Butter Chicken Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Butter Chicken Poutine.

Starting today (July 10) at participating BK locations across Canada, these new butter chicken items will be available for customers to order. It’s one of Canada’s most loved flavour profiles so it’s pretty exciting fast-food news.

This new sandwich is made with a crispy chicken fillet between two layers of savoury butter chicken sauce and topped with white onions. All of it is inside a soft potato bun.

As for the poutine, the BK fries are topped with cheese curds and butter chicken sauce. You can even add crispy chicken to the entire thing if you feel like it.

“keep calm and curry on,” the chain stated in an Instagram post.