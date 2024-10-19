FoodBoozeBest of

We asked Vancouverites for the best cocktail spots in the city

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Oct 19 2024, 8:00 pm
Vancouver is home to many great cocktails, so many in fact that it can be hard to choose where to go for a drink.

That’s why we asked our Instagram followers where the best cocktails are in the city, and they recommended some pretty great spots.

From bars serving everything from pho-inspired cocktails to Earl Grey martinis, we compiled some of the most common answers to form the ultimate list of cocktail spot recommendations.

Did your favourite spot not make the list? Let us know in the comments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Good Thief

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Good Thief (@goodthief.ca)

Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-3336

Key Party

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Key Party (@keypartyvancouver)

Address: 2305 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-708-0881

Pax Romana

Address: 1670 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Per Se Social Corner

Address: 891 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6111

Straight and Marrow

Address: 1869 Powell Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-4813

Glowbal Restaurant

Address: 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-602-0835

Dahlia

Address: 833 W Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-416-2845

The Victor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Victor (@thevictorvancouver)

Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-8600

Lavantine Restaurants & Skybar

Address: 833 W Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-416-2855

Prophecy Cocktail Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prophecy (@prophecybar)

Address: 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3383

Clough Club

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clough Club (@cloughclub)

Address: 212 Abbott Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-1581

The Shameful Tiki Room

Address: 4362 Main Street, Vancouver

Pourhouse Restaurant

Address: 162 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-7022

The Keefer Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Keefer Bar (@thekeeferbar)

Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-1961

Ama Raw Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨AMA RAW BAR✨ (@ama.rawbar)

Address: 3980 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Bacchus Restaurant and Lounge

Address: 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-608-5319

The Cascade Room

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Cascade Room (@thecascaderoom)

Address: 2616 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-8650

Elisa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELISA (@elisasteak)

Address: 1109 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-362-5443

Odd Society Spirits

Address: 1725 Powell Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6745

Mum’s The Word

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M U M ‘ S THE W O R D (@mums_van)

Address: 1301 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-6246

Resurrection Spirits

Address: 1672 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-0059

El Gato Gab Gab

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by El Gato Gab Gab (@elgato_gabgab)

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6711

Bagheera

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @whereisbagheera

Address: 518 Main Street, Vancouver

The Boxcar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Boxcar (@the_boxcar)

Address: 917 Main Street, Vancouver

