We asked Vancouverites for the best cocktail spots in the city

Good Thief
Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-3336
Key Party
Address: 2305 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-708-0881
Pax Romana
Address: 1670 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Per Se Social Corner
Address: 891 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6111
Straight and Marrow
Address: 1869 Powell Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-4813
Glowbal Restaurant
Address: 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-602-0835
Dahlia
Address: 833 W Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-416-2845
The Victor
Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-8600
Lavantine Restaurants & Skybar
Address: 833 W Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-416-2855
Prophecy Cocktail Bar
Address: 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3383
Clough Club
Address: 212 Abbott Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-1581
The Shameful Tiki Room
Address: 4362 Main Street, Vancouver
Pourhouse Restaurant
Address: 162 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-7022
The Keefer Bar
Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-1961
Ama Raw Bar
Address: 3980 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Bacchus Restaurant and Lounge
Address: 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-608-5319
The Cascade Room
Address: 2616 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-8650
Elisa
Address: 1109 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-362-5443
Odd Society Spirits
Address: 1725 Powell Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6745
Mum’s The Word
Address: 1301 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-6246
Resurrection Spirits
Address: 1672 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-0059
El Gato Gab Gab
Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6711
Bagheera
Address: 518 Main Street, Vancouver
The Boxcar
Address: 917 Main Street, Vancouver
