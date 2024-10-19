We asked Vancouverites for the best cocktail spots in the city

Vancouver is home to many great cocktails, so many in fact that it can be hard to choose where to go for a drink.

That’s why we asked our Instagram followers where the best cocktails are in the city, and they recommended some pretty great spots.

From bars serving everything from pho-inspired cocktails to Earl Grey martinis, we compiled some of the most common answers to form the ultimate list of cocktail spot recommendations.

Did your favourite spot not make the list? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-3336

Address: 2305 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-708-0881

Address: 1670 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Address: 891 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6111

Address: 1869 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-4813

Address: 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-0835

Address: 833 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-416-2845

Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-370-8600

Address: 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3383

Address: 212 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-1581

Address: 4362 Main Street, Vancouver

Address: 162 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-7022

Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-1961

Address: 3980 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Address: 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608-5319

Address: 2616 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-8650

Address: 1109 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-362-5443

Address: 1725 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6745

Address: 1301 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-6246

Address: 1672 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-0059

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6711

Address: 518 Main Street, Vancouver

The Boxcar

Address: 917 Main Street, Vancouver

