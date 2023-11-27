Cyber Monday: The hottest deals on tech, clothes and more in Canada

Black Friday has officially wrapped, but the sales aren’t stopping thanks to Cyber Monday — also now dubbed Cyber Week. Depending on who you ask, the real best deals of the year take place over the next coming days. Keep an eye on this page throughout Cyber Week, as we’ll be updating it with new sales or changes to discounts.
We’ve rounded up some of the best sales in tech, retail and beyond to treat yourself and your loved ones.
Tech & Electronics
- Buy an eligible product and get an Apple gift card for up to $280 to use on a later purchase until November 27.
- Save up to 50% online
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $299 (save $150)
- Save up to $300 on select Dyson technology
- Save up to $80 off plus bonus accessory offers
- Save up to $70 on Xbox Series X
- Surface Laptops up to $610 off
- Save up to 50% off on select games
- Galaxy Z Fold5 with up to $650 savings: save $350 on eligible devices, then save up to $300 if you trade in an eligible smartphone.
- Galaxy Tab S9 Series with up to $300 savings
Retail
- 25% off everything
- 40% off all kids
- Extra 40% off full-price and sale with code CYBER
- Up to 50% off
- Extra 50% off
- Aritzia Black Fiveday Sale: From November 22 to November 26, up to 50% off everything, online and in-store. The Super Puff™ isn’t on sale, but Super Accessories are.
- Sitka Mist Gray Sofa for $1499 (save $500)
- Run Dining Chair for $239 (save $30)
- Pica Ivory Bouclé Ottoman for $219 (save $30)
- 30% off sitewide
- Up to 70% off sale
- Up to 50% off select styles and free shipping
- 10% off your entire order with SMS Welcome Offer
- Save 20% on all suitcases, including aluminum
- 25% off sitewide
- Additional 30% off sale
- 25% off with code DMCYBER25
- Up to 30% off some styles
- Save up to 50% off select styles for men and women
- Save 15% sitewide
- Take an additional 30% off sale with code TAA30
- 20% off with code CYBER20
- Up to 60% off sale
- 30% off Nike and Jordan
- Up to 70% off
- 50% off everything
- 25% off the entire site
- 35% off select styles
- 20% off Goop-owned products with the code cyber20 at checkout
- Buy two items, get 20% off; buy three items or more, get 30% off
- Up to 50% off bags, small accessories, duffles and kids
- 40% off everything
- 35% off Cuisinart Cookware:
- 40% off select Energizer Max Batteries
- Milwaukee M18 Redlithium Cordless Compact Drill & Impact Driver Combo for $177.00 (save $90)
- Radley Electric Snow Thrower for $59.97 (save $50)
- 40% Off BeautiTone Signature Interior Paint (3.4L –3.7L)
- 35% Off Chefman Air Fryers
- Up to 30% discount sitewide
- Up to 25% off
- Up to 30% off (extra 10% off for Plum members)
- 30% off Best Books, Christmas, Heather’s Picks, and Home
- 20% off Barbie and Squishmallows
- 25% off almost everything, online and in-store
- 25% off everything
- 40% off sitewide, applied at checkout
- Up to 50% off on certain items
- 50% off your purchase with code CYBER
- 60% off sale
- 20% off everything with a minimum $150 spend
- Extra 25% off almost everything
- Up to 70% off some styles
- Luxury designer items start at $25
- Up to 80% off retail prices in-store and online
- 25% off sitewide
- Up to 40% off select styles online & in stores.
- Donate a gently used winter coat to receive a coupon worth $150 towards future purchases. All contributions are being sent to charities across the US and Canada, helping to keep those in need warm during the colder months. In the spirit of giving, Moose Knuckles will be matching all donations with a Moose Knuckles coat.
- Save up to 40% off with code BLACKFRIDAY
- Online:
- 30% off Apparel (excludes accessories, bags & shoes, and innerwear)
- 20% off ALL Loungewear, 2+ Public Goods products, 2+ Skincare, 2+ Winter Accessories
- Soft Carry Suitcases for only $99
- 30% off ALL Aroma Diffusers (also in-store)
- 20% off for 2+ Storage pieces (also in-store)
- In-store only:
- 40% off ALL apparel
- All Boa Fleece Socks for only $9
- Cacao Truffles for $7
- 25% off select styles
- Up to 25% off
- $20 per purchase will be donated to the Kibera School Sponsorship Program
- 20% off on optical, 50% off on sunglasses, with an extra 10% off any second pair
- Up to 45% off on select items
- The 10-in-1 Always Pan for $132 (save $68)
- Wonder Oven (an air fryer, toaster oven, and steam infusion) for $219 (save $31)
- Cookware Set for $415 (save $340)
- More flash deals are listed on its site
- Up to 50% off select styles
- Up to 50% off sunglasses
- Wayfarer Classic for $151.90 (save $65.10)
- Clubmaster Classic for $197.40 (save $84.60)
- Aviator Classic for $151.90 (save $65.10)
- 30% off custom sunglasses
- 30% off kids sunglasses
- 25% off everything
- 40% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY
- Up to 50% off hundreds of items
- Up to 40% off
- Up to 40% off everything
- Up to 70% off
- Free gift with purchase
- Get a romper for free with a $400 purchase with code SMASHGIFT
- Winter jackets and pants up to 65% off
- Shoes and boots up to $60 off
- Clothing up to 60% off
- Ski and snowboard gear up to 60% off
- Hockey gear up to 50% off
- More deals are listed on its website
- Up to 30% off furniture
- 30% off Make Up For Ever
- 30% off MAC and Youth to the People on November 27
- 30% off select Olaplex all week
- More flash deals TBC
- “Save The Tax”: 15% off everything in-store and online
Travel
- 25% off Canada and US base fares with code CYBERNA
- 20% off Mexico and Caribbean with code CYBERSUN
- $100 off base fares to Europe with 100CYBER