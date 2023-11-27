Cyber Monday: The hottest deals on tech, clothes and more in Canada

Black Friday has officially wrapped, but the sales aren’t stopping thanks to Cyber Monday — also now dubbed Cyber Week. Depending on who you ask, the real best deals of the year take place over the next coming days. Keep an eye on this page throughout Cyber Week, as we’ll be updating it with new sales or changes to discounts.

We’ve rounded up some of the best sales in tech, retail and beyond to treat yourself and your loved ones.

Tech & Electronics

Apple

Buy an eligible product and get an Apple gift card for up to $280 to use on a later purchase until November 27.

Best Buy

Save up to 50% online

Bose

Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $299 (save $150)

Dyson

Save up to $300 on select Dyson technology

Fitbit

Save up to $80 off plus bonus accessory offers

Microsoft

Save up to $70 on Xbox Series X

Surface Laptops up to $610 off

Nintendo

Save up to 50% off on select games

Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold5 with up to $650 savings: save $350 on eligible devices, then save up to $300 if you trade in an eligible smartphone.

Galaxy Tab S9 Series with up to $300 savings

Retail

Abercrombie & Fitch

25% off everything

40% off all kids

Adidas

Extra 40% off full-price and sale with code CYBER

Amazon

Up to 50% off

Anthropologie

Extra 50% off

Aritzia

Aritzia Black Fiveday Sale: From November 22 to November 26, up to 50% off everything, online and in-store. The Super Puff™ isn’t on sale, but Super Accessories are.

Article

Sitka Mist Gray Sofa for $1499 (save $500)

Run Dining Chair for $239 (save $30)

Pica Ivory Bouclé Ottoman for $219 (save $30)

Alo Yoga

30% off sitewide

Up to 70% off sale

Aldo

Up to 50% off select styles and free shipping

10% off your entire order with SMS Welcome Offer

Away

Save 20% on all suitcases, including aluminum

Beis

25% off sitewide

Club Monaco

Additional 30% off sale

Doc Martens

25% off with code DMCYBER25

Up to 30% off some styles

Duer

Save up to 50% off select styles for men and women

Endy

Save 15% sitewide

Ever New

Take an additional 30% off sale with code TAA30

Foot Locker

20% off with code CYBER20

Up to 60% off sale

30% off Nike and Jordan

Forever 21

Up to 70% off

Gap

50% off everything

Giving Keys

25% off the entire site

35% off select styles

Goop

20% off Goop-owned products with the code cyber20 at checkout

Graydon Skincare

Buy two items, get 20% off; buy three items or more, get 30% off

Herschel

Up to 50% off bags, small accessories, duffles and kids

Hollister Co.

40% off everything

Home Hardware

35% off Cuisinart Cookware:

40% off select Energizer Max Batteries

Milwaukee M18 Redlithium Cordless Compact Drill & Impact Driver Combo for $177.00 (save $90)

Radley Electric Snow Thrower for $59.97 (save $50)

40% Off BeautiTone Signature Interior Paint (3.4L –3.7L)

35% Off Chefman Air Fryers

Hunter

Up to 30% discount sitewide

Icebreaker

Up to 25% off

Indigo

Up to 30% off (extra 10% off for Plum members) 30% off Best Books, Christmas, Heather’s Picks, and Home 20% off Barbie and Squishmallows



Joe Fresh

25% off almost everything, online and in-store

Kamik

25% off everything

Levi’s

40% off sitewide, applied at checkout

Lululemon

Up to 50% off on certain items

Madewell

50% off your purchase with code CYBER

60% off sale

Mejuri

20% off everything with a minimum $150 spend

Michael Kors

Extra 25% off almost everything

Up to 70% off some styles

Mine & Yours

Luxury designer items start at $25

Up to 80% off retail prices in-store and online

Moroccanoil

25% off sitewide

Moose Knuckles

Up to 40% off select styles online & in stores.

Donate a gently used winter coat to receive a coupon worth $150 towards future purchases. All contributions are being sent to charities across the US and Canada, helping to keep those in need warm during the colder months. In the spirit of giving, Moose Knuckles will be matching all donations with a Moose Knuckles coat.

Monos

Save up to 40% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Muji

Online: 30% off Apparel (excludes accessories, bags & shoes, and innerwear) 20% off ALL Loungewear, 2+ Public Goods products, 2+ Skincare, 2+ Winter Accessories Soft Carry Suitcases for only $99 30% off ALL Aroma Diffusers (also in-store) 20% off for 2+ Storage pieces (also in-store)

In-store only: 40% off ALL apparel All Boa Fleece Socks for only $9 Cacao Truffles for $7



The North Face

25% off select styles

Obakki

Up to 25% off

$20 per purchase will be donated to the Kibera School Sponsorship Program

Ollie Quinn

20% off on optical, 50% off on sunglasses, with an extra 10% off any second pair

Our Place

Up to 45% off on select items The 10-in-1 Always Pan for $132 (save $68) Wonder Oven (an air fryer, toaster oven, and steam infusion) for $219 (save $31) Cookware Set for $415 (save $340) More flash deals are listed on its site



Pandora

Up to 50% off select styles

Ray-Ban

Up to 50% off sunglasses Wayfarer Classic for $151.90 (save $65.10) Clubmaster Classic for $197.40 (save $84.60) Aviator Classic for $151.90 (save $65.10)

30% off custom sunglasses

30% off kids sunglasses

Reformation

25% off everything

Reebok

40% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY

Reigning Champ

Up to 50% off hundreds of items

Samsonsite

Up to 40% off

Saje Natural Wellness

Up to 40% off everything

Smash and Tess

Up to 70% off

Free gift with purchase

Get a romper for free with a $400 purchase with code SMASHGIFT

Sport Chek

Winter jackets and pants up to 65% off

Shoes and boots up to $60 off

Clothing up to 60% off

Ski and snowboard gear up to 60% off

Hockey gear up to 50% off

More deals are listed on its website

Sundays

Up to 30% off furniture

Sephora

30% off Make Up For Ever

30% off MAC and Youth to the People on November 27

30% off select Olaplex all week

More flash deals TBC

Sleep Country

“Save The Tax”: 15% off everything in-store and online

Travel

Air Canada

25% off Canada and US base fares with code CYBERNA

20% off Mexico and Caribbean with code CYBERSUN

$100 off base fares to Europe with 100CYBER