ShoppingCuratedCanada

Cyber Monday: The hottest deals on tech, clothes and more in Canada

Cassandra Gill
Cassandra Gill
|
Nov 27 2023, 4:52 pm
Cyber Monday: The hottest deals on tech, clothes and more in Canada
Natee Meepian/Shutterstock

Black Friday has officially wrapped, but the sales aren’t stopping thanks to Cyber Monday — also now dubbed Cyber Week. Depending on who you ask, the real best deals of the year take place over the next coming days. Keep an eye on this page throughout Cyber Week, as we’ll be updating it with new sales or changes to discounts.

We’ve rounded up some of the best sales in tech, retail and beyond to treat yourself and your loved ones.

Tech & Electronics

Apple

  • Buy an eligible product and get an Apple gift card for up to $280 to use on a later purchase until November 27.

Best Buy

  • Save up to 50% online

Bose

  • Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $299 (save $150)

Dyson

  • Save up to $300 on select Dyson technology

Fitbit

  • Save up to $80 off plus bonus accessory offers

Microsoft

  • Save up to $70 on Xbox Series X
  • Surface Laptops up to $610 off

Nintendo

  • Save up to 50% off on select games

Samsung

  • Galaxy Z Fold5 with up to $650 savings: save $350 on eligible devices, then save up to $300 if you trade in an eligible smartphone.
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Series with up to $300 savings

Retail

Abercrombie & Fitch

  • 25% off everything
  • 40% off all kids

Adidas

  • Extra 40% off full-price and sale with code CYBER

Amazon

  • Up to 50% off

Anthropologie

  • Extra 50% off

Aritzia

  • Aritzia Black Fiveday Sale: From November 22 to November 26, up to 50% off everything, online and in-store. The Super Puff™ isn’t on sale, but Super Accessories are.

Article

  • Sitka Mist Gray Sofa for $1499 (save $500)
  • Run Dining Chair for $239 (save $30)
  • Pica Ivory Bouclé Ottoman for $219 (save $30)

Alo Yoga

  • 30% off sitewide
  • Up to 70% off sale

Aldo

  • Up to 50% off select styles and free shipping
  • 10% off your entire order with SMS Welcome Offer 

Away

  • Save 20% on all suitcases, including aluminum

Beis

  • 25% off sitewide

Club Monaco

  • Additional 30% off sale

Doc Martens

  • 25% off with code DMCYBER25
  • Up to 30% off some styles

Duer

  • Save up to 50% off select styles for men and women

Endy

  • Save 15% sitewide

Ever New

  • Take an additional 30% off sale with code TAA30

Foot Locker

  • 20% off with code CYBER20
  • Up to 60% off sale
  • 30% off Nike and Jordan

Forever 21

  • Up to 70% off

Gap

  • 50% off everything

Giving Keys

  • 25% off the entire site
  • 35% off select styles

Goop

  • 20% off Goop-owned products with the code cyber20 at checkout

Graydon Skincare

  • Buy two items, get 20% off; buy three items or more, get 30% off

Herschel

  • Up to 50% off bags, small accessories, duffles and kids

Hollister Co.

  • 40% off everything

Home Hardware

  • 35% off Cuisinart Cookware:
  • 40% off select Energizer Max Batteries
  • Milwaukee M18 Redlithium Cordless Compact Drill & Impact Driver Combo for $177.00 (save $90)
  • Radley Electric Snow Thrower for $59.97 (save $50)
  • 40% Off BeautiTone Signature Interior Paint (3.4L –3.7L)
  • 35% Off Chefman Air Fryers

Hunter

  • Up to 30% discount sitewide

Icebreaker

  • Up to 25% off

Indigo

  • Up to 30% off (extra 10% off for Plum members)
    • 30% off Best Books, Christmas, Heather’s Picks, and Home
    • 20% off Barbie and Squishmallows

Joe Fresh

  • 25% off almost everything, online and in-store 

Kamik

  • 25% off everything

Levi’s

  • 40% off sitewide, applied at checkout

Lululemon

  • Up to 50% off on certain items

Madewell

  • 50% off your purchase with code CYBER
  • 60% off sale

Mejuri

  • 20% off everything with a minimum $150 spend

Michael Kors

  • Extra 25% off almost everything
  • Up to 70% off some styles

Mine & Yours

  • Luxury designer items start at $25
  • Up to 80% off retail prices in-store and online

Moroccanoil

  • 25% off sitewide

Moose Knuckles

  • Up to 40% off select styles online & in stores.
  • Donate a gently used winter coat to receive a coupon worth $150 towards future purchases. All contributions are being sent to charities across the US and Canada, helping to keep those in need warm during the colder months. In the spirit of giving, Moose Knuckles will be matching all donations with a Moose Knuckles coat.

Monos

  • Save up to 40% off with code BLACKFRIDAY

Muji

  • Online:
    • 30% off Apparel (excludes accessories, bags & shoes, and innerwear)
    • 20% off ALL Loungewear, 2+ Public Goods products, 2+ Skincare, 2+ Winter Accessories
    • Soft Carry Suitcases for only $99
    • 30% off ALL Aroma Diffusers (also in-store)
    • 20% off for 2+ Storage pieces (also in-store)
  •  In-store only:
    • 40% off ALL apparel
    • All Boa Fleece Socks for only $9
    • Cacao Truffles for $7

The North Face

  • 25% off select styles

Obakki

Ollie Quinn

  • 20% off on optical, 50% off on sunglasses, with an extra 10% off any second pair

Our Place

  • Up to 45% off on select items
    • The 10-in-1 Always Pan for $132 (save $68)
    • Wonder Oven (an air fryer, toaster oven, and steam infusion) for $219 (save $31)
    • Cookware Set for $415 (save $340)
    • More flash deals are listed on its site

Pandora

  • Up to 50% off select styles

Ray-Ban

  • Up to 50% off sunglasses
    • Wayfarer Classic for $151.90 (save $65.10)
    • Clubmaster Classic for $197.40 (save $84.60)
    • Aviator Classic for $151.90 (save $65.10)
  • 30% off custom sunglasses
  • 30% off kids sunglasses

Reformation

  • 25% off everything

Reebok

  • 40% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY

Reigning Champ

  • Up to 50% off hundreds of items

Samsonsite

  • Up to 40% off

Saje Natural Wellness

  • Up to 40% off everything

Smash and Tess

  • Up to 70% off
  • Free gift with purchase
  • Get a romper for free with a $400 purchase with code SMASHGIFT

Sport Chek

  • Winter jackets and pants up to 65% off
  • Shoes and boots up to $60 off
  • Clothing up to 60% off
  • Ski and snowboard gear up to 60% off
  • Hockey gear up to 50% off
  • More deals are listed on its website

Sundays

  • Up to 30% off furniture

Sephora

  • 30% off Make Up For Ever
  • 30% off MAC and Youth to the People on November 27
  • 30% off select Olaplex all week
  • More flash deals TBC

Sleep Country

  • “Save The Tax”: 15% off everything in-store and online

Travel

Air Canada

  • 25% off Canada and US base fares with code CYBERNA
  • 20% off Mexico and Caribbean with code CYBERSUN
  • $100 off base fares to Europe with 100CYBER
Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.
Cassandra GillCassandra Gill
+ Shopping
+ Curated
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop