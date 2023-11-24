Black Friday in Vancouver: A quiet, lineup-free morning for shoppers

All is quiet on the shopping front, at least around Vancouver, as Black Friday comes in hot for another year.

Following American Thanksgiving, Black Friday has often been a hectic day for shoppers, usually stateside; however, in Canada as well, as many stores offer similar deals.

But, the days of crushing mobs and shopping chaos seem to have cooled.

We headed to Pacific Centre in Vancouver to check out the frenzy (or lack thereof) and discovered that while a few enthusiasts did brave the single-digit temperatures on November 24, it wasn’t nearly as busy as we expected.

Best Buy, which back in the day saw massive lineups outside its stores for deals, wasn’t even open at Pacific Centre, with one person telling Daily Hive that everyone seems to be doing their shopping online.

Typically, online deals have been offered for Cyber Monday, but it appears that those days are starting to blend together.

