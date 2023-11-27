ShoppingCuratedCanada

Amazon is having a HUGE Cyber Monday sale today with savings of up to 50%

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Nov 27 2023, 3:00 pm
Amazon is having a HUGE Cyber Monday sale today with savings of up to 50%
Soundcore | Amazon

Amazon is having its Cyber Monday sale today, perfect for anyone looking to save big on their holiday gift list.

Those who missed out on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days in October are getting a second chance at adding some great deals to their cart.

According to the e-commerce giant, shoppers can expect big savings on electronics, home goods, and beauty products.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amazon Canada (@amazonca)

The Amazon Cyber Monday event began as its Black Friday sale on November 17 and runs through November 25. Today is the last day for major savings.

That means Canadians got 11 days of amazing deals.

Here are the best deals to check out during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale:

  • Save up to 31% on select Instant kitchen appliances
  • Save up to 49% on select Oral-B electric toothbrushes
  • Save up to 47% on select Nespresso appliances
  • Save up to 27% on select HP computers
  • Save up to 33% on select Philips coffee makers
  • Save up to 35% on select Ninja appliances
  • Save up to 44% on select Asus laptops
  • Save up to 50% on select Baleaf Sports apparel
  • Save up to 26% on select Fujifilm cameras
  • Save up to 30% on select Brita water filters
  • Save up to 40% on select Baffin footwear
  • Save up to 46% on select Philips Sonicare toothbrushes
  • Save up to 50% on select Rocketbook reusable notebooks
  • Save up to 30% on select Simple Modern drinkware
  • Save up to 30% on select Blueair air purifiers
  • Save up to 44% on select AeroGarden indoor garden systems
  • Save up to 40% on select Kamik footwear

Beauty

 Tech

 Kitchen and Home

Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ Shopping
+ Curated
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop