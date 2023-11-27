Amazon is having a HUGE Cyber Monday sale today with savings of up to 50%

Amazon is having its Cyber Monday sale today, perfect for anyone looking to save big on their holiday gift list.
Those who missed out on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days in October are getting a second chance at adding some great deals to their cart.
According to the e-commerce giant, shoppers can expect big savings on electronics, home goods, and beauty products.
The Amazon Cyber Monday event began as its Black Friday sale on November 17 and runs through November 25. Today is the last day for major savings.
That means Canadians got 11 days of amazing deals.
Here are the best deals to check out during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale:
- Save up to 31% on select Instant kitchen appliances
- Save up to 49% on select Oral-B electric toothbrushes
- Save up to 47% on select Nespresso appliances
- Save up to 27% on select HP computers
- Save up to 33% on select Philips coffee makers
- Save up to 35% on select Ninja appliances
- Save up to 44% on select Asus laptops
- Save up to 50% on select Baleaf Sports apparel
- Save up to 26% on select Fujifilm cameras
- Save up to 30% on select Brita water filters
- Save up to 40% on select Baffin footwear
- Save up to 46% on select Philips Sonicare toothbrushes
- Save up to 50% on select Rocketbook reusable notebooks
- Save up to 30% on select Simple Modern drinkware
- Save up to 30% on select Blueair air purifiers
- Save up to 44% on select AeroGarden indoor garden systems
- Save up to 40% on select Kamik footwear
Beauty
- L’ANGE HAIR Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer Blush – up to 30% off
- Maritime Naturals Retinol Moisturizer – up to 30% off
- Ionic NanoSteamer – 3-in-1 Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control – up to 30% off
- LUS Brands Love Ur Curls for Curly Hair – up to 30% off
- MANSCAPED® The Beard Hedger™ – up to 30% off
Tech
- DJI Mini 2 SE – up to 10% off
- Soundcore by Anker Life P3i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds – up to 40% off
- Fujifilm INSTAX Link Wide Smartphone – up to 26% off
Kitchen and Home
- De’Longhi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine with Advanced Cappuccino System – up to 40% off
- Vitamix Immersion Blender – up to 49% off
- Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set – up to 74% off
- BLUEAIR Air Purifiers – up to 30% off