Black Friday: The hottest deals on tech, clothes and more in Canada

Black Friday debunked Boxing Day as the biggest shopping day of the year in Canada — and with deals like these, it’s no surprise why. Whether you’re crossing off your own wish list items, or shopping for a spouse, family or friends, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals in tech and retail to save you major money this week.
Deals are coming in from retailers fast and furious — including early sales — so keep an eye on this page for changes, updates and additions from some of your favourite stores and brands.
Tech & Electronics:
- Starting November 24, buy an eligible product and get an Apple gift card for up to $280 to use on a later purchase
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Tizen Smart TV for $2,399.99 (Save $1,000)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6″ Laptop w/ one year of Microsoft 365 for $199.99 (save $150)
- Xbox Series X 1TB Diablo IV Bundle for $599.99 (save $60)
- Apple iPad 10.2″ 64GB with WiFi (9th Generation) for $379.99 (save $70)
- Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender for $399.99 (save $400)
- All Samsung on sale
- All Dyson haircare on sale
- All Sony headphones, speakers and Blu-ray players on sale
- All Bose sound bars, subwoofers, headphones and portable Bluetooth speakers on sale
Bose:
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $349 (save $130)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $279 (save $279)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for 369 (save $110)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth® Speaker for $119 (save $30
- Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition for $204 (save $50)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth® Speaker for $209 (save $70)
- More listed on its website
- Special holiday edition Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler and dryer Complete Long and Complete in various colours for $649.99 (save $150)
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus for $399.99 (save $150)
- Special holiday edition Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer (Blue Blush) for $479.99 (save $150)
- Dyson Airstrait™ wet-to-dry straightener (Prussian Blue/Copper) for $599.99 (save $100)
- Dyson Corrale™ straightener (Fuchsia/Bright Nickel) for $549.99 (save $100)
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute and Dyson V15 Detect for $799.99 (save $200)
- Dyson V8 Origin for $399.99 (save $150)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 (White/Silver) for $699.99 (save $200)
- Dyson Humidifier AM10 (Black/Nickel) for $449.99 (save $150)
- 7.5% cash back on Rakuten on Dyson purchases made on Black Friday
- Save up to $70 on all Smartwatches including Fitbit Sense 2, Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch
- Surface Laptops up to $610 off
- Xbox Series X up to $50 off standalone consoles
- Surface Pro 9 up to $840 off
- Surface Laptop 2 up to $500 off
- Surface Laptop Go 3 up to $100 off
- More listed on its website
- Deals have yet to be announced
- iPhone 15 for just $12.55/month when you trade in your iPhone 13 and upgrade to iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $48.38 (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months. In-store only.
- iPhone 14 128 GB for $5/month for 24 months if you trade in your iPhone12 with financing1 and Upfront Edge2 when you return your device within two years on select plans
- Fibre internet for $65/month on a 24-month term
- Samsung Galaxy S23 for $0/month for 24 months if you trade in an eligible Samsung device
- Galaxy Z Fold5 with up to $650 savings: save $350 on eligible devices then save up to $300 if you trade in an eligible smartphone
- Galaxy Tab S9 Series with up to $300 savings: wave $150 on select models, plus save $150 in addition to device value when you trade in an eligible tablet
- Galaxy Book3 Ultra for $2,699.99 (save $570), Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 for $2,099.99 (save $400) and Galaxy Book3 360 for $1,549.99 (save $350)
- Asus 15.6″ Laptop for $429.99 (save $250)
- Apple iMac 24″ for $1,499.97 (save $200)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16″ for $2,799.97 (save $400.02)
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo Sensory Bass Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $99.99 (save $100)
- Duracell Optimum AAA Batteries – 12 Pack for $11.99 (save $12)
- Theragun mini for $189 (save $60)
- Theragun PRO for $449 (save $350)
- Theragun Elite for $389 (save $160)
- TheraFace PRO for $449 (save $100)
- Peloton Bike+ Ultimate Package for $2975 (save $950)
- Peloton Bike Ultimate Package for $1750 ($725 off)
- Peloton Bike Starter Package for $1515 (save $600)
- Peloton Tread Basics Package for $3445 (save $400)
- More deals listed on its website
Retail:
- 25% off everything
- 40% off all kids
- Extra 50% off full-price and sale styles with code FRIDAY for men, women and kids (select items excluded)
- Deals listed at the link above
- Deals not yet live
- Aritzia Black Fiveday Sale: From November 22 to November 26, up to 50% off everything, online and in-store. The Super Puff™ isn’t on sale, but Super Accessories are.
- Sven Birch Ivory Sofa for $929 (save $770)
- Nira Oak King Bed with Nightstands for $1729 (save $220)
- Lenia Walnut 9-Drawer Dresser for $1889 (save $210)
- 30 to 70% off all sale styles
Aldo:
- Up to 50% off select styles and free shipping
Away:
- Save 20% on all suitcases, including aluminum
- The Carry-On Flex for $344 (save $86)
- The Medium for $368 (save $92)
- The Large Aluminum Edition for $792 (save $198)
- More styles listed on its website
- 20% off all purchases on Black Friday only
Beis:
- Deals not yet live
- 20% off current season goods, and up to 50% off prior season’s products.
- 20% off on selected products via Amazon
- Select products up to 40% off
- Lash Blast Cleantopia Mascara $9.99 (save $5)
- Clump Crusher + Amplify Primer for $14.55 (save $4.94)
- Clump Crusher + Perfect Point Eyeliner for $14.55 (save $4.94)
- Lash Blast Volume Mascara + Amplify Primer for $15.01 (save $4.48)
- CoverGirl + Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Foundation for $14 (save $5.49)
- More deals listed on its website
Duer:
- Save up to 50% off select styles for men and women
Endy:
- Free Essential Sleep Set (duvet, pillows, sheets, and mattress protector, valued at $570) with any mattress purchase
- Up to 30% off online and in-store
- 20% off entire order
- 30% off Nike and Jordan, extra 10% off with code 10EXTRA
- Other items also included in sale, varying discounts
- 20% off all teas
- 35% off sitewide
- 15% off via Amazon.ca
Gap:
- 40% off everything
- 25% off entire site
- 35% off select styles
Goop:
- 20% off Goop-owned products with the code cyber20 at checkout
- Up to 50% off bags, small accessories, duffles and kids
- 20% off all sizes of luggage
- 30% off apparel
- 40% off everything
- Select sweatshirts for $25
- Select sweaters for $32
- All active leggings and flares are $32
- Up to 30% discount site-wide
- Up to 25% off
- Up to 30% off (extra 10% off for Plum members)
- 30% off Best Books, Christmas, Heather’s Picks, and Home
- 20% off Barbie and Squishmallows
- 25% off almost everything, online and in-store
- 25% off everything
- 40% off site-wide, applied at checkout
- Deals not yet live
- 40% off your purchase with code LETSGO
- 20% off everything with a minimum $150 spend
- 25% off full-price accessories with code VIPSONLY
- Avril Satchel for $129 (save $429)
- Britt Boots for $119 (save $229)
- Luxury designer items start at $25
- Up to 80% off retail prices in-store and online
- 25% off sitewide
- Up to 40% off select styles online & in stores.
- Donate a gently used winter coat to receive a coupon worth $150 towards future purchases. All contributions are being sent to charities across the US and Canada, helping to keep those in need warm during the colder months. In the spirit of giving, Moose Knuckles will be matching all donations with a Moose Knuckles coat.
- Save up to 30% off with code EarlyBF
- Check-In Large for $400 (save $25)
- Check-In Medium for $340 (save $45)
- Carry-On Pro for $325 (save $20)
- 10% off one product: Use code BFCM1
- 15% off two products: Use code BFCM2
- 20% off three or more products: Use code BFCM3
- 25% off six or more products: Use code BFCM6
- 25% off select styles
- Up to 25% off
- $20 per purchase will be donated to the Kibera School Sponsorship Program
- 20% off on optical, 50% off on sun, with an extra 10% off any second pair
- Up to 45% off on select items
- The 10-in-1 Always Pan for $132 (save $68)
- Wonder Oven (an air fryer, toaster oven, and steam infusion) for $219 (save $31)
- Ultimate Cookware Set for $589 (save $417)
- Everyone’s Invited Set, a complete 36-piece set of ceramic tableware and serve ware that is the ultimate collection for hosting, for $295 off
- More deals listed on its site
- Up to 40% off select styles
- Up to 50% off sunglasses
- Wayfarer Classic for $151.90 (save $65.10)
- Clubmaster Classic for $197.40 (save $84.60)
- Aviator Classic for $151.90 (save $65.10)
- 30% off custom sunglasses
- 30% off kids sunglasses
- Sale to be confirmed
- 40% off site-wide with code EARLYBF
- Up to 50% off hundreds of items
- Buy three products and get the fourth one for free
- Up to 40% off everything
- 15% off everything
- Winter jackets and pants up to 65% off
- Shoes and boots up to $60 off
- Clothing up to 60% off
- Ski and snowboard gear up to 60% off
- Hockey gear up to 50% off
- More deals listed on its website
- Up to 30% off furniture
- 30% off Fresh on November 20
- 30% off Lancome on November 21
- 30% off Tarte and Clinique on November 22
- 30% of Sunday Riley on November 23
- 30% off Fenty Beauty on November 24
- 30% off Kiehl’s on November 25
- 30% off Makeup Forever on November 26
- 30% off MAC and Youth to the People on November 27
- 30% off select Olaplex all week
- 30% off Lancome Mascara November 24 to 26
- More deals TBC
- “Save The Tax”: 15% off everything in-store and online
- “Buy One, Get One” on select pillows
- Queen mattress as low as $399
- Essential Sheet Set starting at $49
- 40% off online. Spend over $100 as a VIP for an extra 10% off, and enjoy free November delivery.
- 10 classes for $159 (save $46)
Ugg:
- 30% off select exclusives for Ugg Reward Members
Travel
- One-way flights as low as $127
- More deals on its website
- Save up to $1,500 per pair on all-inclusive vacation packages
- Select flights for $99
- Up to $350 on Premium and up to $150 on Economy to select destinations like Doha, the Seychelles, Mumbai and more.