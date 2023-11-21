Black Friday: The hottest deals on tech, clothes and more in Canada

Black Friday debunked Boxing Day as the biggest shopping day of the year in Canada — and with deals like these, it’s no surprise why. Whether you’re crossing off your own wish list items, or shopping for a spouse, family or friends, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals in tech and retail to save you major money this week.

Deals are coming in from retailers fast and furious — including early sales — so keep an eye on this page for changes, updates and additions from some of your favourite stores and brands.

Tech & Electronics:

Apple:

Starting November 24, buy an eligible product and get an Apple gift card for up to $280 to use on a later purchase

Best Buy:

Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Tizen Smart TV for $2,399.99 (Save $1,000)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6″ Laptop w/ one year of Microsoft 365 for $199.99 (save $150)

Xbox Series X 1TB Diablo IV Bundle for $599.99 (save $60)

Apple iPad 10.2″ 64GB with WiFi (9th Generation) for $379.99 (save $70)

Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender for $399.99 (save $400)

All Samsung on sale

All Dyson haircare on sale

All Sony headphones, speakers and Blu-ray players on sale

All Bose sound bars, subwoofers, headphones and portable Bluetooth speakers on sale

Bose:

Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $349 (save $130)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $279 (save $279)

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for 369 (save $110)

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth® Speaker for $119 (save $30

Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition for $204 (save $50)

Bose SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth® Speaker for $209 (save $70)

More listed on its website

Dyson:

Special holiday edition Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler and dryer Complete Long and Complete in various colours for $649.99 (save $150)

Dyson V8 Origin Plus for $399.99 (save $150)

Special holiday edition Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer (Blue Blush) for $479.99 (save $150)

Dyson Airstrait™ wet-to-dry straightener (Prussian Blue/Copper) for $599.99 (save $100)

Dyson Corrale™ straightener (Fuchsia/Bright Nickel) for $549.99 (save $100)

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute and Dyson V15 Detect for $799.99 (save $200)

Dyson V8 Origin for $399.99 (save $150)

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 (White/Silver) for $699.99 (save $200)

Dyson Humidifier AM10 (Black/Nickel) for $449.99 (save $150)

7.5% cash back on Rakuten on Dyson purchases made on Black Friday

Fitbit:

Save up to $70 on all Smartwatches including Fitbit Sense 2, Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch

Microsoft:

Surface Laptops up to $610 off

Xbox Series X up to $50 off standalone consoles

Surface Pro 9 up to $840 off

Surface Laptop 2 up to $500 off

Surface Laptop Go 3 up to $100 off

More listed on its website

PlayStation:

Deals have yet to be announced

Rogers:

iPhone 15 for just $12.55/month when you trade in your iPhone 13 and upgrade to iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $48.38 (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months. In-store only.

iPhone 14 128 GB for $5/month for 24 months if you trade in your iPhone12 with financing1 and Upfront Edge2 when you return your device within two years on select plans

Fibre internet for $65/month on a 24-month term

Samsung Galaxy S23 for $0/month for 24 months if you trade in an eligible Samsung device

Samsung:

Galaxy Z Fold5 with up to $650 savings: save $350 on eligible devices then save up to $300 if you trade in an eligible smartphone

Galaxy Tab S9 Series with up to $300 savings: wave $150 on select models, plus save $150 in addition to device value when you trade in an eligible tablet

Galaxy Book3 Ultra for $2,699.99 (save $570), Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 for $2,099.99 (save $400) and Galaxy Book3 360 for $1,549.99 (save $350)

Staples:

Asus 15.6″ Laptop for $429.99 (save $250)

Apple iMac 24″ for $1,499.97 (save $200)

Apple MacBook Pro 16″ for $2,799.97 (save $400.02)

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Sensory Bass Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $99.99 (save $100)

Duracell Optimum AAA Batteries – 12 Pack for $11.99 (save $12)

Therabody:

Theragun mini for $189 (save $60)

Theragun PRO for $449 (save $350)

Theragun Elite for $389 (save $160)

TheraFace PRO for $449 (save $100)

Peloton:

Peloton Bike+ Ultimate Package for $2975 (save $950)

Peloton Bike Ultimate Package for $1750 ($725 off)

Peloton Bike Starter Package for $1515 (save $600)

Peloton Tread Basics Package for $3445 (save $400)

More deals listed on its website

Retail:

Abercrombie & Fitch:

25% off everything

40% off all kids

Adidas:

Extra 50% off full-price and sale styles with code FRIDAY for men, women and kids (select items excluded)

Amazon:

Deals listed at the link above

Anthropologie:

Deals not yet live

Aritzia:

Aritzia Black Fiveday Sale: From November 22 to November 26, up to 50% off everything, online and in-store. The Super Puff™ isn’t on sale, but Super Accessories are.

Article:

Sven Birch Ivory Sofa for $929 (save $770)

Nira Oak King Bed with Nightstands for $1729 (save $220)

Lenia Walnut 9-Drawer Dresser for $1889 (save $210)

Alo Yoga:

30 to 70% off all sale styles

Aldo:

Up to 50% off select styles and free shipping

Away:

Save 20% on all suitcases, including aluminum The Carry-On Flex for $344 (save $86) The Medium for $368 (save $92) The Large Aluminum Edition for $792 (save $198) More styles listed on its website



Back To Earth Skincare:

20% off all purchases on Black Friday only

Beis:

Deals not yet live

Burton:

20% off current season goods, and up to 50% off prior season’s products.

CeraVe:

20% off on selected products via Amazon

Cover Girl:

Select products up to 40% off Lash Blast Cleantopia Mascara $9.99 (save $5) Clump Crusher + Amplify Primer for $14.55 (save $4.94) Clump Crusher + Perfect Point Eyeliner for $14.55 (save $4.94) Lash Blast Volume Mascara + Amplify Primer for $15.01 (save $4.48) CoverGirl + Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Foundation for $14 (save $5.49) More deals listed on its website



Duer:

Save up to 50% off select styles for men and women

Endy:

Free Essential Sleep Set (duvet, pillows, sheets, and mattress protector, valued at $570) with any mattress purchase

Ever New:

Up to 30% off online and in-store

Facile Nails:

20% off entire order

Foot Locker:

30% off Nike and Jordan, extra 10% off with code 10EXTRA

Other items also included in sale, varying discounts

Four o’Clock:

20% off all teas

Flow Water:

35% off sitewide

Garnier:

15% off via Amazon.ca

Gap:

40% off everything

Giving Keys:

25% off entire site

35% off select styles

Goop:

20% off Goop-owned products with the code cyber20 at checkout

Herschel:

Up to 50% off bags, small accessories, duffles and kids

20% off all sizes of luggage

30% off apparel

Hollister Co.:

40% off everything

Select sweatshirts for $25

Select sweaters for $32

All active leggings and flares are $32

Hunter:

Up to 30% discount site-wide

Icebreaker:

Up to 25% off

Indigo:

Up to 30% off (extra 10% off for Plum members) 30% off Best Books, Christmas, Heather’s Picks, and Home 20% off Barbie and Squishmallows



Joe Fresh

25% off almost everything, online and in-store

Kamik:

25% off everything

Levi’s:

40% off site-wide, applied at checkout

Lululemon:

Deals not yet live

Madewell:

40% off your purchase with code LETSGO

Mejuri:

20% off everything with a minimum $150 spend

Michael Kors:

25% off full-price accessories with code VIPSONLY

Avril Satchel for $129 (save $429)

Britt Boots for $119 (save $229)

Mine & Yours:

Luxury designer items start at $25

Up to 80% off retail prices in-store and online

Moroccanoil:

25% off sitewide

Moose Knuckles:

Up to 40% off select styles online & in stores.

Donate a gently used winter coat to receive a coupon worth $150 towards future purchases. All contributions are being sent to charities across the US and Canada, helping to keep those in need warm during the colder months. In the spirit of giving, Moose Knuckles will be matching all donations with a Moose Knuckles coat.

Monos:

Save up to 30% off with code EarlyBF Check-In Large for $400 (save $25) Check-In Medium for $340 (save $45) Carry-On Pro for $325 (save $20)



Niyama Wellness:

10% off one product: Use code BFCM1

15% off two products: Use code BFCM2

20% off three or more products: Use code BFCM3

25% off six or more products: Use code BFCM6

The North Face:

25% off select styles

Obakki:

Up to 25% off

$20 per purchase will be donated to the Kibera School Sponsorship Program

Ollie Quinn:

20% off on optical, 50% off on sun, with an extra 10% off any second pair

Our Place:

Up to 45% off on select items The 10-in-1 Always Pan for $132 (save $68) Wonder Oven (an air fryer, toaster oven, and steam infusion) for $219 (save $31) Ultimate Cookware Set for $589 (save $417) Everyone’s Invited Set, a complete 36-piece set of ceramic tableware and serve ware that is the ultimate collection for hosting, for $295 off More deals listed on its site



Pandora:

Up to 40% off select styles

Ray-Ban:

Up to 50% off sunglasses Wayfarer Classic for $151.90 (save $65.10) Clubmaster Classic for $197.40 (save $84.60) Aviator Classic for $151.90 (save $65.10)

30% off custom sunglasses

30% off kids sunglasses

Reformation:

Sale to be confirmed

Reebok:

40% off site-wide with code EARLYBF

Reigning Champ

Up to 50% off hundreds of items

Reversa:

Buy three products and get the fourth one for free

Saje Natural Wellness:

Up to 40% off everything

Skinceuticals:

15% off everything

Sport Chek:

Winter jackets and pants up to 65% off

Shoes and boots up to $60 off

Clothing up to 60% off

Ski and snowboard gear up to 60% off

Hockey gear up to 50% off

More deals listed on its website

Sundays:

Up to 30% off furniture

Sephora:

30% off Fresh on November 20

30% off Lancome on November 21

30% off Tarte and Clinique on November 22

30% of Sunday Riley on November 23

30% off Fenty Beauty on November 24

30% off Kiehl’s on November 25

30% off Makeup Forever on November 26

30% off MAC and Youth to the People on November 27

30% off select Olaplex all week

30% off Lancome Mascara November 24 to 26

More deals TBC

Sleep Country:

“Save The Tax”: 15% off everything in-store and online

“Buy One, Get One” on select pillows

Queen mattress as low as $399

Essential Sheet Set starting at $49

WonderBra:

40% off online. Spend over $100 as a VIP for an extra 10% off, and enjoy free November delivery.

YYoga:

10 classes for $159 (save $46)

Ugg:

30% off select exclusives for Ugg Reward Members

Travel

Air Canada:

One-way flights as low as $127

More deals on its website

Sunwing

Save up to $1,500 per pair on all-inclusive vacation packages

WestJet:

Select flights for $99

Qatar Airways: