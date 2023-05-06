Break-in at Metro Vancouver bakery leaves glass door smashed (PHOTOS)

A Metro Vancouver business owner was woken up in the middle of the night after their bakery was broken into, leaving behind a smashed glass door.

Marco Cornale, the owner of Fratelli European Bakery, told Daily Hive that someone broke into their New Westminster location at 2:47 am on Saturday morning.

“There have been a lot of break-ins in the area lately, from what I have heard from businesses,” said Cornale.

“The police attended within 10 minutes, the guy was in and out within minutes,” he said. “He was looking for cash, ransacked a bit but couldn’t find anything and left.”

While Cornale has glass insurance with a $75 deductible, the whole incident is a “pain in the [email protected]&!!” for the business owner, who shared photos of the break-in on social media.

Daily Hive has reached out to New Westminster Police for more information and will update this story.

According to crime data from the New Westminster Police Department, there have been numerous incidents of property crime on East Columbia Street in the last month alone, including another property crime incident two days earlier a block away from the bakery.

