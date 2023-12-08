SportsHockeyCanucks

Cryptic Canucks post has fans guessing what's planned for January 2024

Noah Strang
Noah Strang
|
Dec 8 2023, 11:28 pm
@Canucks/X | Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks are teasing fans with a new social media post.

The team published a short video on X and Instagram with the mysterious caption “coming January 2024” attached.

The video shows a Canucks helmet hidden in shadows. There is a small light that briefly illuminates part of the helmet, but not much is given away.

The social media post immediately had fans trying to predict what it could be that the team is teasing.

Lots of people are guessing that it could be some sort of chrome helmet. This style of helmet has been introduced by some NHL teams in recent years, most notably the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.

Some fans are even having fun with the topic du jour and making jokes about Shohei Ohtani joining the Canucks as the entire country participates in #OhtaniWatch.

The Canucks already made one change to their equipment earlier this season when they showed off a new matte version of their black helmet.

