Cryptic Canucks post has fans guessing what's planned for January 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are teasing fans with a new social media post.

The team published a short video on X and Instagram with the mysterious caption “coming January 2024” attached.

The video shows a Canucks helmet hidden in shadows. There is a small light that briefly illuminates part of the helmet, but not much is given away.

The social media post immediately had fans trying to predict what it could be that the team is teasing.

Matte white for a white flying skate? — Sean Warren (@SeanWarren234) December 8, 2023

Full time black skate jersey?? — Zafial 🗿 (@demkgod) December 8, 2023

Matte blue? 🙏🏽😍 — Farhan Mohamed (@farhanmohamed) December 8, 2023

PLEASE not a chrome helmet… pleaseeeee — G (@Gmilne17) December 8, 2023

New sponsor — Canucksfan77 (@Canucksfan771) December 8, 2023

chrome helmets but blue!? — andrew ¹⁷ (@allenszn17) December 8, 2023

SHINY BLUEEEE!!??!! — Liv ✨️🎷⛄️ (@HuggyxHoggy) December 8, 2023

Please don’t wear those.. please no.. — Tyler Lacktin-Doyle (@LacktinDoyle96) December 8, 2023

Blue chrome buckets? Dare we dream for the drip — Eilidh Dodd (@dobbyeilidh) December 8, 2023

Here it is with brightness and exposure cranked… blue chrome is definitely a possibility. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/Kwba31VLN9 — Joe (@famouskid) December 8, 2023

matte or chrome ok, but please don’t be blue helmets with the white uni’s — BureTuzzi (@BureTuzzi) December 8, 2023

Lots of people are guessing that it could be some sort of chrome helmet. This style of helmet has been introduced by some NHL teams in recent years, most notably the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.

LV Golden Knights gold chrome helmets. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/0cXMyJe3yf — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) February 14, 2021

Some fans are even having fun with the topic du jour and making jokes about Shohei Ohtani joining the Canucks as the entire country participates in #OhtaniWatch.

OHTANI IS A CANUCK? — andrew ¹⁷ (@allenszn17) December 8, 2023

The Canucks already made one change to their equipment earlier this season when they showed off a new matte version of their black helmet.