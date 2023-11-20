Canucks make interesting change to their black helmets

The Vancouver Canucks are calling an audible with their popular black skate uniform setup.

The team announced via a social media post that they will unveil a new matte-black helmet in their game against the San Jose Sharks tonight.

The team dropped three photos of the new helmet showing off the sleek design from various angles. Previously, the team had been wearing a similar all-black helmet when in the skate jersey, but it had a glossy shine to it. That shine is now gone with this matte version.

Matte is the new black. ⚫️ Tonight we debut new helmets to wear with our skate jersey! pic.twitter.com/wjYJAUlVoh — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 20, 2023

The only non-black features visible in the photos of the helmet include the player’s number, the team’s NexGen Energy sponsorship, and the Bauer logo. The rest of the helmet is covered in the new sleek matte black finish.

The Canucks are wearing their black skate jersey for almost half of their home games this season. The third jersey is very popular with fans and has already been worn twice this year in games against the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks have a perfect 2-0 record when wearing the skate jersey so far this year.

The puck drops at 7 pm PT tonight as the Canucks take on the Sharks at Rogers Arena. The two teams have already played once this season in a game that ended with an embarrassing 10-1 scoreline in favour of the Canucks.