Telus' credit card fee gets slap on the wrist from regulator

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has refused a Telus request to introduce a credit card fee for home services in some communities in Alberta and BC.

Earlier this year, Telus announced they wanted to add a credit card processing fee for customers paying bills off with credit cards. But, in October, the CRTC stated that it needed more time to decide if the telecom giant could add the fee to customers’ bills.

However, since then, customers have already begun to see this fee appear on their statements, as Telus didn’t need CRTC approval in certain jurisdictions.

Telus began charging the fee on October 17 in areas not regulated by the CRTC — namely, locations outside of Quebec. A release from the CRTC states that it has refused Telus’s request to introduce the processing fee for home phone services in smaller Alberta and BC.

“The request only applied to services that are regulated by the CRTC, which are generally home telephone services in certain smaller communities.”

The CRTC states that Telus didn’t need the CRTC’s approval to add the surcharge to its unregulated services but is concerned about the practice “as it goes against affordability and consumer interest.”

“In addition, this practice impacts the most vulnerable consumers who rely on credit cards to pay their everyday bills, especially when prices for essential goods and services are rising due to inflation.”

Many Canadians and advocacy groups rallied against the CRTC for approving Rogers’ acquisition of Shaw, with some suggesting it wasn’t in the best interest of consumer interest and affordability of services.

Daily Hive has reached out to Telus for comment.