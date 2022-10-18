CRTC draws out decision on Telus credit card fee as complaints rack up

Canada’s telecom regulator has delayed its decision on Telus’ credit card fee as consumer complaints rack up.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) sent a letter to Telus last Thursday, stating that it may need until December 6 to decide if the telecom giant is allowed to add the 1.5% processing fee to internet and phone bills paid by credit card.

Even though the decision is still up in the air, Telus already began adding the surcharge on customers’ bills on Monday.

“Just had my first experience with a business (Telus) charging a 1.5% credit card processing fee,” a Twitter user shared. “FUN TIMES.”

Just had my first experience with a business (Telus) charging a 1.5% Credit Card Processing Fee. FUN TIMES 🙄 — Crystal Richard (@crystalcrichard) October 17, 2022

The telecom giant first filed an application with the CRTC on August 8, requesting permission to implement the fee in the fall.

“This fee helps us recover a portion of the processing costs we incur to accept credit card payments,” a company spokesperson told Daily Hive in August.

Fortunately for Quebec customers and those with Telus’ Koodo subsidiary, the fee does not apply.