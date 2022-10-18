NewsVentureTechCanada

CRTC draws out decision on Telus credit card fee as complaints rack up

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Oct 18 2022, 5:20 pm
CRTC draws out decision on Telus credit card fee as complaints rack up
JL IMAGES/Shutterstock

Canada’s telecom regulator has delayed its decision on Telus’ credit card fee as consumer complaints rack up.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) sent a letter to Telus last Thursday, stating that it may need until December 6 to decide if the telecom giant is allowed to add the 1.5% processing fee to internet and phone bills paid by credit card.

Even though the decision is still up in the air, Telus already began adding the surcharge on customers’ bills on Monday.

“Just had my first experience with a business (Telus) charging a 1.5% credit card processing fee,” a Twitter user shared. “FUN TIMES.”

The telecom giant first filed an application with the CRTC on August 8, requesting permission to implement the fee in the fall.

“This fee helps us recover a portion of the processing costs we incur to accept credit card payments,” a company spokesperson told Daily Hive in August.

They added that the average cost each month will be around $2 for most customers.

Telus also specified that the fee would apply to one-time and pre-authorized credit card bill payments, and “is not higher than the fee Telus pays to accept credit card payments.”

There are a few ways customers can avoid this fee.

Select a bill payment option like one-time bank payments, pre-authorized debit (recurring bank payments), Visa Debit, Visa Prepaid, and Mastercard Prepaid cards are free from fees.

Many customers have expressed their frustrations both on social media and directly to the CRTC.

Last month, Telus sent a warning email about the fee but forgot to replace the “lorem ipsum” placeholder in the header.

It was fodder for angry customers who took to Twitter to drag the company.

The CRTC has also received an influx of consumer complaints.

It received over 4,300 letters from customers, a majority of which were negative, reported The Globe and Mail. 

Fortunately for Quebec customers and those with Telus’ Koodo subsidiary, the fee does not apply.

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
+ News
+ Venture
+ Tech
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.