Telus sends warning email about new credit card fee, forgets to replace "lorem ipsum" (PHOTOS)

Customers aren’t too happy with Telus after the company sent a warning email about its new upcoming credit card fee.

The cherry on top? Whoever wrote the email forgot to replace the “lorem ipsum” placeholder text in the header, so people are dragging Telus on social media.

“Telus can f**k off with this half-made email excuse to raise prices without saying you’re raising prices,” tweeted a customer who received the email. “At least type out the subject line on your sh**ty email template.”

Many shared screenshots of the email on Twitter.

Its subject line reads “Important information about your Pre-Authorized Credit Card payment method,” but the placeholder text in the body of the email wasn’t replaced.

While the mistake has made Telus social media fodder, customers are mainly upset about the additional fee they are about to be charged for paying their bills with a credit card.

“As mentioned on your latest bill, starting October 17, 2022, customers that choose to make a bill payment with a credit card will be charged a 1.5% Credit Card processing fee (plus tax),” reads a screenshot of the email.

The email explains that this surcharge “is not higher than the fee Telus pays to accept credit card payments.”

On August 8, the telecom giant sent a letter to the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) asking for permission to add a 1.5% surcharge for credit card payments, reported The Canadian Press.

The CRTC responded by saying it would decide within 45 business days of receipt of the filing.

This means its decision could be released on October 12, three business days before Telus begins charging customers the credit card fee.

Customers continue to express their frustrations after receiving the warning about this fee.

“Hey @TELUSsupport just got the email telling me that Telus will be charging me a 1.5% fee for using a credit card to pay my bill. @CRTCeng, this is ludicrous,” tweeted one customer. “I already pay extravagant fees for Internet and Mobile. We need better regulations.”

Telus has not replied to Daily Hive’s request for comment.